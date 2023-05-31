New Eastbridge report shows strong growth in supplemental health products

Supplemental health sales outpace life and disability with double-digit growth

AVON, Conn., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental health products such as accident, critical illness, cancer and hospital indemnity insurance are driving continued growth in the voluntary benefits industry, according to Eastbridge Consulting Group's newest research.

Eastbridge's "U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report" provides the industry's most comprehensive, reliable and current source of data on voluntary/worksite sales and in-force premium. The new report includes information from 63 companies, primarily on group and individual life and health products.

"Strong growth in sales of supplemental health products indicate employees are moving beyond the basics of life and disability coverage and discovering how these health products can help protect them against unexpected expenses," said Nick Rockwell, Eastbridge president.

Critical illness sales increased 15% last year, significantly higher than the product's 4% growth in 2021. Other supplemental health products with double-digit sales growth last year include hospital indemnity at 13%, accident at 12% and cancer at 10%.

Other key findings in the report include:

  • Life insurance sales dropped about 3% last year, but term life still holds the highest share of voluntary sales overall at more than $1.8 billion, representing 21% of the market.
  • Disability sales increased 9% last year, led by 10% growth in short-term disability. Long-term disability sales grew at the slower rate of 6% but still slightly exceeded the overall industry pace of 5.4%.
  • Dental, short-term disability and accident each account for about 12% of the overall voluntary market.

All participants in the study receive a free copy of the complete findings, including company-specific results. Carriers interested in participating in next year's study can email Eastbridge at [email protected].

About Eastbridge Consulting Group

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada. Follow Eastbridge on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/eastbridge-consulting-group.

