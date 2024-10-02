New Edition of Bestselling Book on PLCs Offers Expert Guidance for Sustained, Substantive School Improvement

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solution Tree, a premier provider of K–12 professional development resources and services for educators, is pleased to announce the release of Learning by Doing (4th ed.): A Handbook for Professional Learning Communities at Work® by Richard DuFour, Rebecca DuFour, Robert Eaker, Thomas W. Many, Mike Mattos, and Anthony Muhammad. For over twenty-five years, the PLC at Work process has produced positive results across the United States and worldwide. Written for K–12 administrators, teachers, and staff, Learning by Doing, Fourth Edition offers updated research and time-tested knowledge to address critical education challenges, from learning gaps exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic to the need to drive a highly effective multitiered system of supports.

Selling over 1 million copies, Learning by Doing is the most comprehensive guide for implementing the PLC at Work process. Using its step-by-step chapter format and numerous practical reproducibles, educators will master the foundational concepts necessary to advancing their PLC journey and driving continuous school improvement. With this handbook, teams will build a shared knowledge of both critical vocabulary and concepts underlying key PLC terminology. In addition to added research and resources, this enhanced fourth edition offers new content on school culture, coaching, districtwide implementation, and more. The book's evidence of effectiveness and success stories from school, district, and state implementation efforts demonstrate the scalability of the PLC at Work process.

Janel Keating, internationally recognized education author, consultant, and practitioner, said, "Learning by Doing is a gift to educators. The PLC at Work process and practices are critically important and applicable at all levels—state, district, school, and team. This fourth edition expands the learning and research so educators can ensure every student succeeds."

Steve McLaughlin, superintendent of Fullerton Joint Union High School District in California, said, "Learning by Doing has informed my decisions as a school leader since the first edition was released. It continues to inspire and instruct educators to engage in highly effective processes to support improved student learning within the ever-changing world of education."

About the Authors

Richard DuFour, EdD, was a public school educator for thirty-four years, serving as a teacher, principal, and superintendent. A prolific author and sought-after education expert, Dr. DuFour was recognized as one of the leading authorities on helping school practitioners implement the Professional Learning Communities at Work® process in their schools and districts.

Rebecca DuFour served as a teacher, school administrator, and central office coordinator. As an elementary principal, she helped her school earn state and national recognition as a Model PLC. She was coauthor of numerous books, articles, and a video series on the topic of PLCs.

Robert Eaker, EdD, is professor emeritus at Middle Tennessee State University, where he also served as dean of the College of Education and as the university interim vice president and provost. Dr. Eaker was instrumental in the founding of the Tennessee Teachers Hall of Fame and was a regular contributor to the Effective Schools Research Abstracts series. He is also the co-architect of PLC at Work alongside Richard DuFour.

Thomas W. Many, EdD, works with teachers, administrators, school boards, parents, and other education stakeholders on organizational leadership, implementation and change, and PLC at Work strategies and concepts.

Mike Mattos is an internationally recognized author, presenter, and practitioner who specializes in uniting teachers, administrators and support staff to transform schools by implementing the response to intervention (RTI) and PLC processes.

Anthony Muhammad, PhD, is an author and international thought leader. He served as a practitioner for nearly twenty years as a middle school teacher, assistant principal, middle school principal, and high school principal.

