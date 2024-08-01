New Elo Pay 22″ Brings Built-In Contactless Payments To Self-Service Kiosks

Fully integrated contactless payment enables seamless transactions through a powerful 22-inch Android touchscreen computer with built-in NFC.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elo, a leader in touchscreen technology and Android-powered POS equipment, is pleased to announce the latest addition to its range of integrated payment solutions, the Elo Pay 22" 'Tap to Pay' system. Based on the proven I-Series 4, the new integrated payment device offers a versatile and user-friendly self-service platform that features a 22-inch touchscreen display, built-in NFC for contactless payment, flexible Android 12 OS, and a Qualcomm SD660 processor.

From movie theaters and airports to quick service restaurants, the new Elo Pay 22" with 'Tap to Pay' ability will allow businesses to create a powerful self-service kiosk that can accept contactless payments with ease. The large 22" touchscreen helps to maximize user experience, ensuring customers can quickly and easily interact with the screen, creating a smooth and engaging encounter with every transaction. The highly versatile all-in-one payment system can also be adapted for ordering, ticketing, and check-in, ensuring that it's suited to a wide variety of industries. Furthermore, its quick setup and deployment enable organizations to install self-service kiosks wherever needed efficiently.

With the all-new 'Tap to Pay' feature, the built-in NFC will allow customers to make secure payments quickly with their credit card or mobile phone. As with all Elo products, the 22" device has been designed and built to be modular, allowing customers to transform their touchscreen to their own unique needs. The touchscreen computer can be easily mounted with the built-in VESA mount, ensuring that it can be quickly paired with a variety of stands, pole mounts and wall mounts, depending on a business's requirements. It can also be seamlessly combined with peripherals such as cameras, status lights, and more, thanks to Elo Edge Connect™.

Businesses will also be able to swiftly and securely deploy and manage their network of devices through EloView®, allowing them to quickly provision and remotely control devices as required. Additionally, Elo EssentialEdge™ for Android offers comprehensive support, providing everything needed to build, deploy, and operate business solutions with commercial-grade Android devices. This includes development kits, robust management tools through EloView, and life cycle management and security via Elo's OS360 service.

"We are excited to introduce the Elo Pay 22" 'Tap to Pay' system, a game-changer for self-service kiosks," said Craig Witsoe, CEO at Elo. "Integrating payments directly into the front of this Android-based system will enhance the customer experience by making transactions faster and more convenient than ever before."

For more information on the all-new Elo Pay 22" 'Tap to Pay' device or to learn more about Elo, visit EloTouch.com .

