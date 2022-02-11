New ENA Foundation Program Promotes Diversity in Nursing Research

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ENA Foundation's new Emergency Nursing Diverse Voices Research Fellowship aims to increase diversity in nursing research.

In partnership with the Emergency Nursing Research Advisory Council and the Emergency Nurses Association Diversity, Equality and Inclusivity Committee, the ENA Foundation is accepting applications for the ENDVR Fellowship through March 3. The fellowship will better support and mentor emerging researchers who are members of underrepresented groups.

"The ENDVR Fellowship embodies two important foci for ENA including the important work of the DEI committee that began in 2019 and is in line with the Foundation's efforts to increase the visibility of research grants," said ENA Foundation Chairperson Jeff Solheim, MSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, CFRN, FAEN, FAAN. "It's hoped that the ENDVR Fellowship will encourage nurses from underrepresented communities to undertake research projects that will reflect and address important issues in their communities."

Selected applicants will attend and participate in research activities at Emergency Nursing 2022 in Denver; partner with a member of the Emergency Nursing Research Advisory Council who will serve as a mentor; develop a research project to be conducted locally; attend advisory council meetings; and present their results and findings at either Emergency Nursing 2023 or 2024. The fellowship may extend to two years as required.

"The Emergency Nursing Diverse Voices Research Fellowship is important because underrepresented nurses have been systematically excluded from research opportunities in nursing. This exclusion often means that critical perspectives are missing from the research that guides our practice," said ENA DEI Committee Chairperson Anna Valdez, Ph.D., RN, FAEN, FAADN. "We are excited about this opportunity to work with and support diverse nurses who have an interest in emergency nursing research. I am looking forward to meeting and working with new fellows.

"I encourage diverse nurses to apply for the fellowship and want them to know that their voices and contributions to the profession are welcomes and valued at ENA," Valdez added.

Click here to learn more about or apply for the Emergency Nursing Diverse Voices Research Fellowship.

About the ENA Foundation

The ENA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, is the philanthropic arm of the Emergency Nurses Association. The Foundation fuels the future of emergency nursing with a mission focused on providing academic scholarships and research grants to emergency nurses. Since 1991, the ENA Foundation has awarded approximately $5.3 million to more than 2,300 emergency nurses to help them earn degrees, expand their skills through continuing education and conduct research projects directly related to emergency nursing and led by nurse researchers.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:

Dan Campana

Director of Communications

847-460-4017

[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association

Related Links

http://www.ena.org

