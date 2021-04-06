New Energy Equity announces the creation and funding of the Lift as We Climb Foundation

ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Energy Equity LLC, a solar developer and financier based in Annapolis, MD, announces the creation and funding of its Lift as We Climb Foundation. The Foundation was started by New Energy Equity employees as part of a 2020 initiative called Operation Shared Success, supporting New Energy's core purpose of "Leaving behind a better world".

Each year, New Energy Equity will donate a portion of profits from the company based on achieving goals set throughout the year. The foundation will deploy these funds to support non-profits dedicated to leaving behind a better world within their community, including the installation of solar energy projects, education, and training. New Energy has provided initial funding of $25,000.

"New Energy Equity is thrilled to create a foundation with the goal of giving back to a community and industry that has given each of our employees so many opportunities professionally and personally over the last eight years," says New Energy Equity CEO and President Matthew Hankey. "Power 52 and SEI are two tremendous organizations and perfect partners for our first funding of the foundation."

The Foundation's first contribution of $12,500 will fund Project Solar Rise Maryland, a collaboration of New Energy, The Power52 Foundation, and Solar Energy International (SEI).

Project Solar Rise will provide Maryland residents pursuing careers in solar energy with scholarships for solar skills job training and support. The project is designed to serve eligible participants identified by Power52, including Maryland residents who are under or unemployed, previously incarcerated, immigrants or refugees.

"Project Solar Rise is an incredible way to kick off the Lift as We Climb Foundation by partnering with two organizations who share many of the same values as our employees at New Energy Equity," says New Energy Equity General Counsel and President of the Lift as We Climb Foundation, Jim Wrathall. "We look forward to continuing to invest time and funding into these organizations as well as finding additional partners to do the same."

Power52 will receive $7,250 to support construction of an interactive training space for teaching clean energy technical skills and cover the professional certification exams fee for six participants.

SEI will receive $5,250, providing approximately eight Power52 sponsored Maryland residents with scholarship assistance, technical training, and career resource support.

"Power52 prides itself in developing the quality talent that businesses seek while also providing our students with a highly structured career pathway," says Cherie Brooks, President & CEO of Power52 Foundation. "We are incredibly appreciative for the funding opportunity brought forth by New Energy as well as the newly formed partnership with them and Solar Energy International."

"We are so excited to partner with Power52 Foundation and offer our industry-leading training to their network. Working with local partners is essential to training the solar workforce with the speed, skill, and intentionality needed to steer people towards meaningful career pathways. We are grateful to New Energy Equity for bringing us together and making our vision a reality," said Marla Korpar, Director of Development at SEI.

Through the Lift as We Climb Foundation, New Energy Equity is looking forward to contributing to these and other organizations committed to building a better world.

About Lift as We Climb Foundation

Lift as We Climb Foundation was started by the employees of New Energy Equity LLC to support organizations which share the purpose of "Leaving behind a better world." The Foundation is funded by New Energy Equity LLC and is actively looking for non-profit partners who are interested in installing solar energy projects on their facility as well as solar industry education and training. If your organization is interested in working with the Lift as We Climb Foundation, contact us at [email protected].

About New Energy Equity

New Energy Equity LLC develops and finances solar power generation assets, providing clean electricity to commercial, industrial, municipal, and utility customers under long-term contracts. New Energy has successfully developed over 250MW of solar projects since 2013, and was ranked as the sixth-largest developer on "Solar Power World's "2019 Top Solar Contractors" list.

About Power 52 Foundation

The Power52 Foundation is a Baltimore non-profit dedicated to providing career training and job placement opportunities in renewable energy, bringing forth opportunities to a highly underrepresented population while advocating for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the clean energy sector. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @power52official.

About Solar Energy International

Solar Energy International (SEI), is a global nonprofit educational organization with a vision of a world powered by renewable energy. SEI is dedicated to training the global solar energy workforce to significantly impact climate change.

Media inquiries:

Bridget Plunkett

[email protected]

443-267-5012 x1028



SOURCE New Energy Equity

Related Links

http://www.newenergyequity.com

