Versiris Energy Completes 575.36 kW Commercial Rooftop Solar Installation in Chanhassen, MN

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Versiris Energy is proud to announce the successful completion of a 575.36 kW DC rooftop solar array at a national commercial retailer facility in Chanhassen, Minnesota. This project, completed in partnership with subcontractor Cedar Creek Energy, marks another step in advancing renewable energy solutions for commercial properties.

575.36 kW Commercial Rooftop Solar Installation in Chanhassen, MN

The system, which includes 992 solar modules and seven inverters, is fully ballasted and designed to maximize energy efficiency. Despite the project's straightforward design, the team faced and overcame logistical challenges posed by limited driving access and frequent semitruck deliveries. Versiris Energy's engineering team developed custom switchgear to maintain clear driving lanes, while the management team implemented a creative logistics plan to avoid disruptions to delivery schedules and customer experiences.

"Collaboration and adaptability were key to the success of this project," said the lead program manager for onsite solar at the national commercial retailer. "The Versiris Energy team worked closely with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless installation process, and we're proud to add a project to our portfolio that will provide clean, renewable energy for years to come."

"Working with Versiris Energy has been a fantastic experience," said TJ Wilson, commercial solar project manager at Cedar Creek Energy. "Their professionalism, attention to detail, and commitment to delivering high-quality renewable energy projects make them an ideal partner. Together, we were able to deliver a system that will make a meaningful impact."

Nick Kerwin, senior vice president of Versiris Energy, also praised the collaboration. "This project is a testament to the strength of our partnerships and the dedication of everyone involved," Kerwin said. "Cedar Creek Energy has been an outstanding partner, and their expertise was instrumental in bringing this project to life. We're thrilled to deliver a project that not only supports renewable energy goals but also reflects the value of strong collaboration and innovative problem-solving."

This project is a powerful example of Versiris Energy's dedication to advancing renewable energy through innovative engineering, strategic collaboration, and effective problem-solving in order to deliver high-performance energy solutions that meet the evolving needs of commercial properties.

ABOUT VERSIRIS ENERGY: Versiris Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of New Energy Equity, is a leading national developer of solar energy solutions for the Commercial and Industrial sectors. The Versiris Energy team specializes in developing, financing, operating, and managing solar power generation assets, empowering businesses to realize significant energy savings through client-focused solutions, powering growth across industries and markets. Learn more athttps://versirisenergy.com.

