New Energy Equity's Lift As We Climb Foundation Raises $143,000 for Let's Share the Sun Foundation at 4th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Energy Equity and its Lift As We Climb Foundation (LAWC) raised $143,000 to support Let's Share the Sun Foundation (LSTS), a nonprofit dedicated to bringing solar energy to underserved communities. LSTS is currently in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico, installing 200 solar + storage systems in medically vulnerable communities.

LAWC President Jim Wrathall (left) and LAWC Treasurer Kevin Nguyen (right) present the donation check to Let's Share the Sun board members Bill Jordan (second from left) and Nancy Brennan-Jordan (second from right.

LAWC's fourth annual charity golf tournament took place on October 13th at Queenstown Harbor Golf Course in Queenstown, Maryland. The total raised for LSTS includes 100 kilowatts (kW) of solar modules from New Energy Equity which will fulfill LSTS's next round of 30 installations. The installations begin in February and will provide families facing frequent power outages and medical challenges with reliable, affordable electricity. This generous donation helps fulfill 30% of LSTS's DOE cost-share obligation through a combination of donated solar panels and a portion of the funds raised. The remaining contributions power other essential program activities.

Despite challenging weather with heavy wind and rain on tournament day, participants showed incredible dedication and spirit with the event exceeding its fundraising goal of $110,000.

"This year we were fortunate to have found such a well aligned organization to support. Let's Share the Sun's focus on Solar for Health, Solar for Women, and Solar for Education, aligns well with the mission and core values of Lift as We Climb and New Energy Equity," said Kevin Nguyen, LAWC employee co-founder and Board Member.

"Giving back is at the heart of who we are," said Jim Wrathall, General Counsel at New Energy Equity and President of the Lift As We Climb Foundation. "Even in tough weather, our community showed up with energy and purpose. We're proud that the funds raised will directly support Let's Share the Sun's mission to deliver clean, reliable power and hope to families who need it most."

"We're deeply grateful to Lift As We Climb, New Energy Equity, and everyone who supported this event," said Lucas Barreto, Lead Project Manager at Let's Share the Sun. "These contributions will bring lasting change to vulnerable families living with serious medical conditions who now have access to clean and reliable power."

The Lift As We Climb Foundation thanks all of the sponsors, partners, and participants who made the 2025 tournament possible. Their generosity and commitment continue to fuel meaningful impact through community-driven philanthropy.

About New Energy Equity

New Energy Equity LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ALLETE (NYSE: ALE), develops, builds, and owns solar projects designed to generate reliable energy and lasting economic value for all. With years of experience and in-house expertise in development, construction, financing, and operations, New Energy Equity is trusted by partners and landowners to successfully develop and operate solar projects across the country. The company has successfully developed over 590 MW of solar projects and closed more than $1.2 billion in clean energy investments. Learn more at www.newenergyequity.com .

About Lift As We Climb Foundation

The Lift As We Climb Foundation, founded by New Energy Equity, supports charitable causes that align with the company's mission of leaving behind a better world. Each year, the Foundation organizes community events—including the annual charity golf tournament—to raise funds and awareness for impactful nonprofits across the country. Learn more at www.newenergyequity.com/About/LiftAsWeClimbFoundation

About Let's Share the Sun

Let's Share the Sun is a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to solar energy in underserved communities. Through donations and partnerships, the organization installs solar and systems focused on improving health, empowering women, and fostering education —improving quality of life while promoting sustainability. Learn more at www.letssharethesun.org .

