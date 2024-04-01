New England Biolabs® Commemorates 50th Anniversary with Series of Events to Celebrate Customers

Calls for nominees for 2024 Passion in Science Awards®

IPSWICH, Mass., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In commemoration of its 50th anniversary, New England Biolabs (NEB®) today announced an invitation for scientists to submit applications for its 2024 Passion in Science Awards, which recognize members of the scientific community who are committed to making a difference through their science, humanitarian service, environmental stewardship, and/or artistic and creative spirit. Awardees will be celebrated on October 9th and 10th at the NEB campus in Ipswich, MA, USA.

"In 2014, NEB introduced the Passion in Science Awards to recognize those within the scientific community working to solve many of today's challenges. This was our chance to celebrate the unsung heroes of the laboratory whose passions help to make the world a better place," states Salvatore Russello, Chief Executive Officer at NEB. "We are thrilled to be hosting the Passion in Science Awards again this year as part of our 50th anniversary celebration."

Eligible entrants include scientists whose work exemplifies one of four NEB core values:

The Scientific Mentorship and Advocacy Award ™ recognizes scientists whose passion for their field motivates them to educate others and spread that passion with the scientific community.

recognizes scientists whose passion for their field motivates them to educate others and spread that passion with the scientific community. The Environmental Stewardship Award ™ recognizes scientists who are working to preserve our natural resources or reduce waste either in the lab or outside of it.

recognizes scientists who are working to preserve our natural resources or reduce waste either in the lab or outside of it. The Humanitarian Duty Award ™ recognizes scientists who are using science as a way to ease the hardship of others.

recognizes scientists who are using science as a way to ease the hardship of others. The Arts and Creativity Award™ recognizes scientists who are creating novel ways to demonstrate and display the powerful and extraordinary intersections between art and science.

The awardees will travel to NEB's campus, at the company's expense, to participate in an awards dinner, roundtable discussions and seminars with fellow scientists who share similar passions. This event will be held on October 9th and 10th in Ipswich, MA. NEB will also make a $1,000 charitable contribution on behalf of each winner.

Applications may be submitted at NEBPassionInScience.com. The deadline for applications is June 1st, 2024. Winners will be announced on or around July 17th, 2024, and notified via email.

"The Passion in Science Awards represent an exciting opportunity to celebrate customers who share the same values as NEB, values which were important to our founder Donald G. Comb, states Andy Bertera, Executive Director of Marketing at NEB. "It is fitting to host the Passion in Science Awards as part of our 50th anniversary celebration."

NEB will be hosting other 50th anniversary events throughout the year, including its 50-stop World Tour, Donald G. Comb Memorial Lecture, and various special offers.

To learn more about these events, visit www.neb.com/NEBturns50.

About New England Biolabs

Established in the mid 1970's, New England Biolabs, Inc. (NEB) is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR, gene expression, sample preparation for next generation sequencing, synthetic biology, glycobiology, epigenetics and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors, including the development of molecular diagnostics, as well as nucleic acid vaccines. New England Biolabs is a privately held company, headquartered in Ipswich, MA, and has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and subsidiaries located in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com.

NEB®, NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS®, and NEB® are registered trademarks of New England Biolabs, Inc.

SOURCE New England Biolabs, Inc.