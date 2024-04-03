New England Biolabs® opens subsidiary in the Republic of Korea

IPSWICH, Mass., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Biolabs (NEB®), a world leader in the production of reagents for the life science industry, extended its global subsidiary network with the opening of New England Biolabs Korea Ltd. (NEB Korea).

The Republic of Korea is emerging as a global leader in the life science space, as a result of strong public sector support and private sector investments. NEB has supported researchers in South Korea for many years through its distribution network. NEB Korea will now bring a higher level of service to our valued customers and local distributors in this important market.

"This new subsidiary office will provide the scientific research community in South Korea with more efficient access to the latest NEB products and technical support in the local time zone, as well as custom partnership opportunities," says Elin Yoon, Country Manager for NEB Korea. "We are excited to bring this level of support to our customers, and to help accelerate their research."

"It's been encouraging to see the rapid growth of South Korea's life science industry over the past few years, which is a testament to the country's relentless focus on laying the groundwork for new technologies and advancements," stated Carole Keating, Executive Director of International Business at NEB. "The expansion of our subsidiary network enables NEB to offer even greater personalized service to our customers, rapid delivery, and the ability to explore higher levels of collaboration."

NEB also maintains subsidiary offices in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

For more information, visit www.neb.com, e-mail [email protected] or call +82-31-738-1128.

About New England Biolabs

Established in the mid 1970's, New England Biolabs, Inc. (NEB) is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR, gene expression, sample preparation for next generation sequencing, synthetic biology, glycobiology, epigenetics and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors, including the development of molecular diagnostics, as well as nucleic acid vaccines. New England Biolabs is a privately held company, headquartered in Ipswich, MA, and has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and subsidiaries located in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com.

