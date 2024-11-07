New England Biolabs® Expands Lyophilization Capabilities with Opening of Manufacturing Facility in the UK

New England Biolabs Lyophilization Sciences® further strengthens its ability to deliver a best-in-class solution for customers in need of lyophilized products

IPSWICH, Mass., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Biolabs (NEB®), a leading supplier of life science reagents, announced the opening of its first manufacturing facility outside of the United States. New England Biolabs Lyophilization Sciences (NEB Lyo Sciences®) joins NEB's wholly owned subsidiary network and brings expertise in the design, development and manufacturing of innovative solutions for ambient molecular biology products.

NEB founded NEB Lyo Sciences in 2022, following the acquisition of a UK-based company, and has been integrating their extensive experience in lyophilization with NEB's expertise in enzymology and enzyme-related technologies. NEB Lyo Sciences is located in Milton Park, near Oxford, one of the UK's leading life science clusters. The new state-of-the-art, 30,000 sq.ft. facility was purpose-built as a manufacturing and laboratory space and was designed with sustainability in mind.

"Over the past few years, NEB built a state-of-the-art facility that not only reflects our dedication to cutting-edge science and innovative manufacturing processes but also reaffirms our unwavering commitment to helping customers advance what's possible in the molecular diagnostic space," stated Salvatore Russello, CEO, NEB. "Establishing a new site in Oxfordshire places NEB at the heart of a thriving life science ecosystem, opening doors to collaborative innovation with forward-thinking entrepreneurs and researchers."

"There is an increased need for lyophilized assays for point of care diagnostics in non-lab settings and field deployable diagnostics in agriculture, as well as alternatives to cold chain shipping and storage. This new facility positions us to successfully support customers globally, both now and in the future," added Carole Keating, Executive Director of International Business.

NEB Lyo Sciences enables NEB to provide its customers and partners with products and technical expertise from enzyme discovery and characterization, through to lyophilization, removing the "gap" that is often found between separate enzyme suppliers and lyophilization providers. The new facility allows NEB to scale from pilot projects through to full manufacturing and global distribution. NEB Lyo Sciences has multiple production-scale freeze-dryers and can accommodate a wide array of final product formats, including 96-well plates, glass vials, third-party devices and lyophilized bead formats, giving customers the necessary flexibility and scale they need to develop the next generation of diagnostics and devices.

NEB Lyophilization Sciences joins NEB's global subsidiary network, which includes offices in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore and the UK.

To learn more about NEB Lyophilization Sciences, visit http://www.neb.com/lyosciences.

About New England Biolabs

For 50 years, New England Biolabs (NEB) has pioneered the discovery and production of innovative products tailored for molecular biology research. Our commitment to scientific discovery is evident in all that we do, including our ever-expanding product portfolio, investment in our basic and applied research program, and support of customers' research in academia and industry, including cutting-edge technologies for use in molecular diagnostics and nucleic-acid vaccines development. Guided by our founding principles, NEB proactively invests in efforts to improve the well-being of our employees, surrounding communities, as well as the future of our planet. NEB remains a privately held company with global reach, supported by our headquarters in Ipswich, MA, USA, subsidiary offices in 10 countries, and over 60 distribution partners around the world. For more information about New England Biolabs, visit www.neb.com.

