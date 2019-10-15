New England Biolabs® launches NEBNext Direct® Genotyping Solution for cost-effective, sequence-based genotyping in AgBio applications

IPSWICH, Mass., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, New England Biolabs (NEB®) announced the launch of the NEBNext Direct Genotyping Solution, representing the first capture-based approach for high-throughput genotyping for a wide variety of applications in Agricultural Biotechnology (AgBio).

"We are excited to introduce the NEBNext Direct Genotyping Solution, which was initially developed to address the demands of marker-assisted plant breeders for a cost-effective, high-throughput genotyping method," said Andrew Barry, Sr. Manager of Global Business Development at NEB. "The stringent requirements of plant breeding forced us to push the limits on reducing the cost per assay, while maintaining high-specificity for the target markers, resulting in a product with a wide range of utility"

The NEBNext Direct Genotyping Solution combines highly multiplexed, capture-based enrichment with maximum efficiency and next generation sequencing (NGS) to deliver a one day, automatable genotyping workflow. Applicable for marker ranges spanning 100 to 5,000 markers, pre-capture multiplexing of up to 96 samples, in addition to dual-indexed UMI sequencing, allows for more than 3.8 million genotypes in a single Illumina® sequencing run.

Derived from the NEBNext Direct capture-based target enrichment technology, the genotyping solution uses efficient capture probe design, allowing for improved sequencer efficiency and reduced reagent use, thus further reducing assay costs.

"For our daily work, we needed a technology that stands out in robustness, quality of data, multiplexing level, flexibility and throughput," said Richard Feron, Senior Molecular Biology Researcher at Enza Zaden Research and Development. "We found all of that in the NEBNext Direct Genotyping Solution."

According to Tereza Borba, PhD, a molecular breeder in the Advanced Biology laboratory at Embrapa Bean and Rice, "We had the opportunity to test the NEBNext Direct Genotyping Solution in order to assess the feasibility for marker-assisted breeding in rice. The technology delivered excellent data and NEB delivered exceptional support and follow-up."

Other features of the product include:

Optimized bait design captures both DNA strands

Highly specific enrichment, >90 percent of reads mapping to targets

Coverage uniformity to avoid over and under-representation with fewer reads

Similar performance across DNA from crude and high-quality based extraction procedures

In addition to applications in agricultural biology, the technology can be applied in other areas where lower costs and higher throughput are necessities. Adding sample barcodes and pooling the samples early in the process significantly reduces the number of protocol steps, renders the approach attractive for uses in human and animal genotyping, including opportunities for biobanking, sample quality control for NGS, and other applications in human health and livestock breeding.

