New England Biolabs® Partners with YMCA of the North Shore to Open New Early Learning Center at its Headquarters

New program supports nature-based learning for students from 6 weeks to pre-kindergarten.

IPSWICH, Mass., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Biolabs (NEB®) and the YMCA of the North Shore announce the opening of its new early learning center, County Road Children's Center. Located on the New England Biolabs campus in Ipswich, MA, the 9,000 square foot facility can accommodate up to 72 children from 6 weeks to pre-kindergarten.

Similar to other buildings on NEB's Ipswich campus, the childcare facility was designed with sustainability in mind and seamlessly integrates with the natural landscape. NEB partnered with the YMCA of the North Shore, who will operate the early learning program. The YMCA's extensive experience in early childhood education aligns perfectly with NEB's commitment to implementing a curriculum that reflects its core values. In addition to providing a safe and nurturing environment, NEB and the YMCA are working toward a nature-based learning curriculum that utilizes its amazing location to teach children about science, the environment and conservation.

NEB has provided an onsite childcare program for its employees and their families since 1987, making it one of the few companies at the time to offer this benefit. As the company expanded, the demand for childcare on the North Shore grew as well, leading to the need for further development. Construction began in April of 2023 and was completed earlier this year.

"YMCA of the North Shore has been a valued partner for many years, and we're excited to see how well they align with NEB's vision," said Salvatore Russello, CEO of NEB. "Both organizations are committed to creating inspiring educational experiences, supporting working parents, and offering children opportunities to engage with nature. We're excited for NEB families to benefit from a top-tier program, strengthened by the YMCA's expertise and dedication."

Chris Lovasco, President & CEO of the YMCA of the North Shore said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with NEB and provide staff and curriculum that offers a nurturing environment at their beautiful new on-campus early learning center where children can learn, grow and thrive. At the Y, we believe all children should have access to a fun, welcoming and engaging learning space and this partnership is a wonderful example of how organizations can come together to do just that while supporting families, staff, and the broader community."

The official opening of the learning center took place on October 2nd, 2024, and was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony that was attended by NEB and YMCA staff, as well as local guests.

The New England Biolabs County Road Children's Center is primarily available to NEB employees but is also accepting applications for families in the local community. To learn more, visit northshoreymca.org/county-road-childrens-center.

About New England Biolabs:

For 50 years, New England Biolabs (NEB) has pioneered the discovery and production of innovative products tailored for molecular biology research. Our commitment to scientific discovery is evident in all that we do, including our ever-expanding product portfolio, investment in our basic and applied research program, and support of customers' research in academia and industry, including cutting-edge technologies for use in molecular diagnostics and nucleic-acid vaccines development. Guided by our founding principles, NEB proactively invests in efforts to improve the well-being of our employees, surrounding communities, as well as the future of our planet. NEB remains a privately held company with global reach, supported by our headquarters in Ipswich, MA, USA, subsidiary offices in 10 countries, and over 60 distribution partners around the world. For more information about New England Biolabs, visit www.neb.com.

NEB® and NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS® are registered trademarks of New England Biolabs, Inc.

About the YMCA of the North Shore:

The Y is one of the nation's leading nonprofits, strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. For more than 170 years, the YMCA of the North Shore has been strengthening the community's foundations. It serves more than 70,000 members and program participants in 25 cities and towns. To learn more, visit, https://www.northshoreymca.org/

