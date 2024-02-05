New England Biolabs® to Celebrate 15 years of Innovation with NEBNext® Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation at AGBT 2024

Data will be presented on new and upcoming technologies, including fast, streamlined library preparation, plus new technologies for epigenetics and new sequencing platforms.

IPSWICH, Mass., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting will feature scientific presentations by NEB scientists on discoveries that address challenges across the spectrum of next generation sequencing (NGS) applications.

Of particular note are the new NEBNext UltraExpress™ library prep kits that are designed to generate high-quality, high-yield libraries with a faster, easier workflow. The kits utilize master mixes and a single protocol that incorporates a universal adaptor concentration and number of PCR cycles. Available for DNA and RNA, the kits provide substantial savings on consumables and time. DNA library prep is complete in under 2 hours, and RNA library prep in 3 hours, thereby enabling library prep from total RNA in a single day.

NEB will also share details on expansions to the NEBNext portfolio for epigenetics studies, including enhanced EM-seq™ for methylome analysis and specific detection of 5hmC, as well as new technologies for enzymatic DNA fragmentation, chromatin structure analysis and improvements in data analysis.

This year's meeting will be held from February 5 - 8, in Orlando, Florida, and NEB's base will be the Antigua 2 Suite.

Presentations:

NEBNext product development: Streamlining workflows and addressing new applications Keerthana Krishnan, Ph.D.

Development Group Leader, Next Generation Sequencing

New England Biolabs, Inc. Bronze Sponsor Workshop Wednesday, 3:20 PM, Palms Ballroom NEBNext Enzymatic Solutions for Complete Epigenome Profiling: - A streamlined and enhanced EM-seq workflow - Direct single base detection of 5hmC at picogram scale Louise Williams, Ph.D., Principal Development Scientist II

Chaithanya Ponnaluri, Ph.D. Development Scientist III

New England Biolabs, Inc.



Tuesday, 8:00 – 8:30 AM, Antigua 2 Streamlined for speed: NEBNext UltraExpress for DNA and RNA library prep Ravi Ranjan, Ph.D., MB(ASCP)CM Director - Genomics Resource Laboratory University of Massachusetts – Amherst Kaylinnette Pinet, Ph.D.

Development Scientist II

New England Biolabs, Inc. Thursday, 8:00 – 8:30 AM, Antigua 2

A number of posters will be presented during the conference and also displayed in Antigua 2. There will be several opportunities to meet with our Development Scientists and learn about NEB's latest technology advances.

Conference posters will be presented on multiple topics, including:

Library preparation for emerging sequencing platforms

Enzymatic fragmentation for long read-sequencing

5hmC detection

NicE-seq

NEED-seq

Enzymatic methyl-seq

Enhancing peak calling accuracy

Toolbox for methylome analysis

Small RNA sequencing

FFPE DNA sequencing

Immune sequencing

RSV sequencing

NEB is also a proud sponsor of the Women's Networking event at AGBT.

For more information on the NEBNext portfolio of reagents for sample preparation, visit www.NEBNext.com

About New England Biolabs

Established in the mid 1970's, New England Biolabs, Inc. (NEB) is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR, gene expression, sample preparation for next generation sequencing, synthetic biology, glycobiology, epigenetics and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors, including the development of molecular diagnostics, as well as nucleic acid vaccines. New England Biolabs is a privately held company, headquartered in Ipswich, MA, and has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and subsidiaries located in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore South Korea and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com.

