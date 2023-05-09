New England Realty Associates Announces Second-Quarter Distribution on Class A Units and Depositary Receipts and an Increase to the Distribution per Quarter of $2.40 per Class A Unit or $0.08 per Depositary Receipt

ALLSTON, Mass., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 30, 2023, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership ( NYSE MKT: NEN) will make its quarterly distribution to its Class A Limited Partners and holders of Depositary Receipts of record as of June 15, 2023. The quarterly distribution per Class A Limited Partnership Unit will be $12.00 per Unit (an increase of $2.40 per Unit per quarter or $9.60 annually). The quarterly distribution per Depositary Receipt will be $0.40 (an increase of $0.08 per Depositary Receipt per quarter or $0.32 annually). Each Depositary Receipt represents a beneficial ownership of one-thirtieth of a Class A Partnership Unit. Depositary Receipts are listed on The NYSE MKT under the trading symbol "NEN".

SOURCE New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership