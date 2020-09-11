New England Realty Associates Announces Third-Quarter Distribution on Class A Units and Depositary Receipts

News provided by

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

Sep 11, 2020, 06:42 ET

ALLSTON, Mass., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 30, 2020, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSE MKT: NEN) will make its quarterly distribution to its Class A Limited Partners and holders of Depositary Receipts of record as of September 21, 2020.  The quarterly distribution per Class A Limited Partnership Unit will be $9.60 per Unit.  The quarterly distribution per Depositary Receipt will be $0.32.  Each Depositary Receipt represents a beneficial ownership of one-thirtieth of a Class A Partnership Unit.  Depositary Receipts are listed on The NYSE MKT under the trading symbol "NEN".

SOURCE New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

Also from this source

New England Realty Associates Announces Second-Quarter...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics