New England Realty Associates LP Announces First-Quarter Distribution on Class A Units and Depositary Receipts and a Special One-Time Distribution

News provided by

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

13 Mar, 2024, 16:06 ET

ALLSTON, Mass., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 28, 2024, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSE MKT: NEN) will make its quarterly distribution to its Class A Limited Partners and holders of Depositary Receipts of record as of March 23, 2024. The quarterly distribution per Class A Limited Partnership Unit will be $12.00 per Unit. The quarterly distribution per Depositary Receipt will be $0.40. In addition to the quarterly distribution, there will be a special one-time distribution of $48.00 per Class A Unit and $1.60 per Depositary Receipt. Each Depositary Receipt represents a beneficial ownership of one-thirtieth of a Class A Partnership Unit. Depositary Receipts are listed on The NYSE MKT under the trading symbol "NEN".

SOURCE New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

Also from this source

New England Realty Associates LP Announces Fourth-Quarter Distribution on Class A Units and Depositary Receipts

On December 29, 2023, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSE MKT: NEN) will make its quarterly distribution to its Class A Limited...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics