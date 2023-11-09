New England Realty Associates LP Announces Fourth-Quarter Distribution on Class A Units and Depositary Receipts
09 Nov, 2023, 13:27 ET
ALLSTON, Mass., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 29, 2023, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSE MKT: NEN) will make its quarterly distribution to its Class A Limited Partners and holders of Depositary Receipts of record as of December 15, 2023. The quarterly distribution per Class A Limited Partnership Unit will be $12.00 per Unit. The quarterly distribution per Depositary Receipt will be $0.40. Each Depositary Receipt represents a beneficial ownership of one-thirtieth of a Class A Partnership Unit. Depositary Receipts are listed on The NYSE MKT under the trading symbol "NEN".
