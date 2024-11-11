New England Realty Associates LP Announces Second-Quarter Distribution on Class A Units and Depositary Receipts

News provided by

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

Nov 11, 2024, 08:39 ET

ALLSTON, Mass., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 31, 2024, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSE MKT: NEN) will make its quarterly distribution to its Class A Limited Partners and holders of Depositary Receipts of record as of December 16, 2024.  The quarterly distribution per Class A Limited Partnership Unit will be $12.00 per Unit.  The quarterly distribution per Depositary Receipt will be $0.40.  Each Depositary Receipt represents a beneficial ownership of one-thirtieth of a Class A Partnership Unit.  Depositary Receipts are listed on The NYSE MKT under the trading symbol "NEN".

SOURCE New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

