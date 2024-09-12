New Enterprising Internet Platform to Empower American Businesses to Thrive!

CONDON, Mont., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking Montana-based startup is set to revolutionize American businesses' growth and development. Introducing the TorqueForm™—an innovative, patent-pending platform engineered to strengthen the economy and designed to empower both established companies and emerging entrepreneurs by embracing opportunities for expansion and collaboration for a more connected future.

A Platform to Fuel Success

The TorqueForm is an unprecedented tribrid platform that combines advanced e-commerce, tailored crowdfunding, and professional networking. Together, they form a powerful ecosystem where businesses and individuals can showcase their products and services, grow their networks, find clients, fund their ideas, and access support in order to thrive. This enterprising platform provides merchants, entrepreneurs, and professionals, a foundation for businesses to grow, scale, and succeed. Whether you're a business owner seeking expansion or a consumer who believes in supporting homegrown enterprises, the TorqueForm offers a unique opportunity to help strengthen our national economy and to maintain the independence and integrity of American businesses.

A Mindset for the Future

Entrepreneurs, business owners, and consumers are invited to join this powerful infrastructure designed for visibility and growth. Register as a Luxauro merchant to showcase your products to a nationwide audience. Offer and receive payment for your professional services on Gold Metal Guild and find potential clients and collaborators. Founders and entrepreneurs can leverage TF Empires to bring their innovative ideas to life with customized crowdfunding options to secure support for success. This integrated tribrid platform is engineered to drive business advancement and innovation. Customers eager to support American businesses can help contribute to a stronger, more resilient economy.

About Luxauro

Luxauro, LLC is a visionary American startup dedicated to elevating e-commerce in the digital landscape through innovative technologies and strategic solutions. Their launch of the TorqueForm is set to redefine the way people and businesses interact, collaborate, and thrive in the digital age. Together, we can build a stronger, more prosperous America—one business at a time.

Empower your business—Sign up now at Luxauro.com or go to TFEmpires.com to partake in the creation of an unprecedented legacy of spirited American ingenuity by backing the flagship crowdfunding project—and help American businesses rise!

Learn more at Luxauro.com/news-and-media.

