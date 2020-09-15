New Entrants Seize Opportunities in the Carbon Industry with Release of New Platforms to Aid Companies in Accurate Recording of Carbon Emissions

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the Carbon Management industry "New Platforms Help Companies Account For Carbon Emissions"

With the introduction of more stringent regulations on carbon emissions and increasing demand from investors to reduce greenhouse gases, it has become even more important for companies to commit to a low carbon future. In order to do this companies need an accurate way to track their emissions and monitor the impact of emissions offsets. New entrants to the industry like CarbonChain offer commodities companies a platform to track the carbon emissions embedded in their supply chains using digital twins of materials and equipment used in heavy industry. Persefoni provides businesses with carbon reporting software based on established guidelines like the Greenhouse Gas Protocol accounting method.

While SINAI Technologies is focused on automating the reporting and monitoring of carbon emissions for five industries including manufacturing, transportation, apparel and retail, food and beverage and real estate. These companies face competition from software companies SAP and Salesforce.com which have recently launched carbon accounting offerings of their own. SAP's Product Carbon Footprint Analytics service provides insights into the carbon emissions of a company's products while Salesforce's Sustainability Cloud helps businesses to analyze their environmental impact.

