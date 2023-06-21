NEW EPISODE OF EARTH WITH JOHN HOLDEN AIRS JUNE/JULY 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The docu-series EARTH with John Holden airs Sunday, June 25th at 5:00 pm ET on Fox Business Network; Sunday, July 2nd at 3:30 pm ET and Sunday, July 9th at 3:30 pm ET on Bloomberg TV; and Sunday, July 2nd at 10:00 am ET on BNN Bloomberg Canada. EARTH with John Holden is also available on the streaming platforms Vimeo, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and YouTube. 

In this episode, viewers learn how Hyundai creates high fashion from auto parts, Printpack protects perishables with greener packaging, Evoco uses plants to replace oil, Gerdau repurposes mega-tons of scrap metal, and Infineon creates semiconductors that help decarbonize planet Earth.

First, John goes to South Korea to find out how Hyundai works with fashion designers to transform seat covers, wipers, and wires into haute couture through its "Re:Style" program. It's part of the car company's overall commitment to build greener vehicles.

Next, John travels to Villa Rica, Georgia, to learn how Printpack stays ahead of the curve in producing sustainable packaging. Printpack's light, flexible material protects all kinds of products, from food to medical supplies, using fewer resources.

Co-host Andrea Ocampo goes to Toronto, Canada to find out how Evoco uses plants, and not oil, to create low impact, high performance materials which supports lower carbon emissions. Evoco's researchers also developed plant-based leathers and plastics.

John visits Texas to explore how Gerdau, a leading global steel manufacturer, produces low carbon steel that is transformed into machinery, construction materials and heavy equipment from millions of tons of recycled scrap metal – minimizing greenhouse gas emissions.

Finally, John travels to Austin, Texas and Silicon Valley, California to find out how Infineon semiconductor chips enable renewable energy, electric vehicles, cell phones, and more – which are all critical to decarbonizing our world.

StarMedia Productions, creator of EARTH with John Holden, remains at the forefront of the latest trends, technology and ideas that shape the way audiences interact with television - in entertaining and educational ways. Our shows lead viewers towards a promising future fueled by effective, powerful communications between consumers, business leaders, and stakeholders.

For more information:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/earthwithjohnholden 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/earthwithjohnholden 
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/earthstarmediaproductions

Contact: Robert Albolino, EVP of Programming
Phone: +1 (561) 501-3828
Email: [email protected]

