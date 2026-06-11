New Episode of Retirement in America Podcast Explores the Longevity Revolution with Aging Expert Ken Dychtwald

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute on Retirement Security (NIRS) today released Episode 2 of its new podcast, Retirement in America: Conversations on the Future of Retirement Security. This new episode, "What Happens When Retirement Lasts 30, 40 or 50 Years?," features a conversation with renowned aging expert Ken Dychtwald Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of Age Wave, on how increasing longevity is transforming retirement, work, healthcare, and financial security.

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This new episode, "What Happens When Retirement Lasts 30, 40 or 50 Years?," features a conversation with renowned aging expert Ken Dychtwald Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of Age Wave, on how increasing longevity is transforming retirement, work, healthcare, and financial security. Speed Speed

Hosted by Dan Doonan, NIRS executive director, the monthly podcast series explores the challenges, ideas, and solutions shaping retirement security in the United States through conversations with policymakers, economists, retirement experts, advocates, and other thought leaders.

"Americans are living longer lives, but our retirement systems and expectations have not fully adapted to that reality," Doonan said. "Ken has spent decades studying the intersection of aging, work, and retirement, and this conversation offers valuable insights into what longer lives mean for individuals, employers, and policymakers. Retirement security is about more than savings and investments," Doonan said. "It is also about creating the conditions for people to thrive during longer lives. Ken's perspective helps broaden the conversation about what retirement can and should look like in the future."

Widely recognized as one of the nation's leading experts on aging and longevity, Dychtwald discusses how rising life expectancy and demographic change are creating what he calls a "longevity revolution" — one of the most significant societal transformations of our time. In the episode, Doonan and Dychtwald explore:

How longer lifespans are changing retirement planning and financial security

The future of work in an aging society

Why retirement has evolved into an entirely new stage of life

The challenges of financing decades in retirement

Health, well-being, and purpose in retirement

The role of pensions and guaranteed income in providing financial peace of mind

New ideas for helping older Americans remain engaged, connected, and productive in the years ahead

The conversation also examines the growing importance of social connection, health, and purpose in retirement, as well as innovative ideas for supporting older Americans, including Dychtwald's vision for an "Elder Corps for older adults."

Retirement in America is a monthly podcast series from NIRS that examines the economic, workforce, and policy trends influencing retirement security. Combining expert insight with real-world experiences, the podcast helps listeners better understand one of the most important financial issues facing American workers and families today. Future episodes will feature discussions on retirement policy, Social Security, pensions, workplace retirement plans, demographic and workforce trends, and the lived experiences of Americans preparing for or living in retirement.

The National Institute on Retirement Security is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization established to contribute to informed policymaking by fostering a deep understanding of the value of retirement security to employees, employers, and the economy as a whole. Located in Washington, D.C., NIRS membership includes financial services firms, employee benefit plans, trade associations, and other retirement service providers. More information is available at www.nirsonline.org.

SOURCE National Institute on Retirement Security