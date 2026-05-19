Statement on Efforts in Alaska to Restore Pension Benefits to Address Grave Workforce Shortage

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the veto of bipartisan legislation passed by the Alaska legislature to provide defined benefit pensions to Alaska's public employees, the National Institute on Retirement Security (NIRS) issued the following statement today from Dan Doonan, NIRS executive director:

"Alaska's effort to restore a pension plan for public workers represents meaningful progress in addressing one of the state's most pressing challenges: attracting and retaining a stable, experienced public workforce. While Governor Dunleavy has vetoed the legislation, the fact that the measure passed both the House and Senate demonstrates a growing recognition that retirement benefits are not just about retirement security — they also are an essential workforce management tool.

For years, Alaska has faced deep and growing staffing shortages and retention problems across the public sector after closing its pension plans, especially in education and public safety. Pensions are a proven tool for helping employers recruit qualified workers, reduce costly turnover, and retain experienced employees who provide continuity and institutional knowledge. Too often, Alaska has served as a training ground where workers gain experience and then leave for other states that provide pension benefits and offer public employees financial security after careers serving their communities.

Research delivered by NIRS to the Alaska Department of Education found that Alaska's shift away from pensions contributed to higher turnover among public education employees. Alaska is a rare example in which data was available to compare the behavior of workers in the same jobs and communities, with the same employers, but with different benefit offerings. That increased worker turnover in Alaska carries real costs for employers, taxpayers, and communities alike.

Importantly, the new pension tier approved by the legislature offered an innovative middle-ground design approach to protect taxpayer interests, with both risk- and cost-sharing features.

Despite the veto, the legislation is an important step forward because policymakers from both parties acknowledge that retirement plan design directly affects workforce stability and the quality of public services. Supporters rightly argued that offering a redesigned, innovative pension plan with taxpayers protections would help address chronic vacancies and improve retention in critical public-sector jobs.

We hope Alaska lawmakers continue this conversation and make another run at restoring a pension option in the future. States across the country increasingly recognize that pensions remain one of the most cost-effective tools available to build and sustain a strong workforce capable of delivering essential public services."

The National Institute on Retirement Security is a non-profit, non-partisan organization established to contribute to informed policymaking by fostering a deep understanding of the value of retirement security to employees, employers, and the economy as a whole. Located in Washington, D.C., NIRS membership includes financial services firms, employee benefit plans, trade associations, and other retirement service providers. More information is available at www.nirsonline.org.

SOURCE National Institute on Retirement Security