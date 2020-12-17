New Episode of the 1600 Sessions podcast: "A Tour of White House History with Michael Beschloss"

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the White House Historical Association released "A Tour of White House History with Michael Beschloss," In this episode, President Stewart McLaurin speaks with renowned presidential historian Michael Beschloss about 220 years of White House history and the Association's work over the past 60 years to support conservation, preservation, and acquisitions and to make the White House accessible and relatable to Americans today.

"I always think when I go to the White House, think as if you're going through an autobiography of the American people," reflected Beschloss. "And if you know anything about that history, you go into [places like] the Lincoln Sitting Room and know what it was used for during the time of the Civil War. And if you know some of those things and you see these rooms, all that history comes to life. Think of it as this one building where all this took place over more than two centuries."

Listen to the full podcast here. Watch the podcast video here.

The 1600 Sessions

In this podcast series, White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin interviews luminaries, historians, and eyewitnesses to history about America's most famous residence and office—the White House. Each episode includes a prominent guest or guests to discuss varying facets of White House history, including insights from former staff and many other topical issues.

The 1600 Sessions is available on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and Stitcher. To hear the full episode, visit The1600Sessions.org .

About The White House Historical Association

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. In 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $50 million in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org .

