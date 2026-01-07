The White House Historical Association Launches Commemorative Ornaments to Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary

Three Limited-Edition, American-Made Commemorative Ornaments Highlight the Declaration of Independence, Iconic American Sites, and National Pride

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association today launched The Official Commemorative Ornament of America's 250th Anniversary Celebration and revealed two additional ornaments that celebrate America's 250th anniversary. This suite of keepsake ornaments is created in partnership with America250, a nonpartisan initiative working to engage every American in commemorating the United States Semiquincentennial.

These ornaments are part of a nationwide celebration marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Proudly designed and assembled in America, each limited-edition ornament honors the ideals of freedom, democracy, and unity that have defined America since 1776.

The Official Commemorative Ornament of America's 250th Anniversary Celebration celebrates America's historic anniversary, designed by the White House Historical Association and licensed by the America250 organization. This ornament is an iconic addition to our celebrated Official White House Ornament collection and is our Official 2026 White House Christmas Ornament.

The front showcases the foundational text of the Declaration of Independence, delicately printed on linen and mounted within an exquisitely detailed brass setting, enhanced with 24-karat gold finishing for timeless radiance. The reverse reveals an artfully etched White House, adorned by both the Old Glory flag and the contemporary American flag in graceful tribute.

The American Icons Ornament celebrates six of our nation's iconic landmarks. These six architectural treasures—the White House, Liberty Bell, Statue of Liberty, Golden Gate Bridge, Gateway Arch, and Mt. Rushmore—are beautifully rendered across the design, with intricate details echoing refined and meaningful references to our storied American founding in 1776. Fifty stars arranged in five rings represent the states, thirteen stripes honor the original colonies, and filigree and blue ring borders echo elegant designs found in the Executive Mansion.

The Eagle of Freedom Over America Ornament commemorates America's 250th anniversary with a tribute to national pride and heritage. The front showcases the United States draped in the American flag, while a majestic Bald Eagle soars overhead in powerful symbols of freedom and unity that define our nation. The reverse displays the silhouettes of all fifty states alongside the A250 commemorative logo, with "Made in USA" proudly displayed.

"The White House Historical Association is proud to create a special suite of three American-made, hand-crafted ornaments that commemorate 250 years of our nation—one of which is also our collectible Official White House Christmas Ornament for 2026," said Stewart McLaurin, president of the White House Historical Association. "We are honored to work with America250 to celebrate this milestone through these keepsake ornaments, and we look forward to continuing our educational mission to share the rich history of the White House for years to come."

Jennifer Condon, executive vice president of America250, echoed McLaurin's sentiment. "After many years of collaboration with the White House Historical Association, we are proud to continue this meaningful partnership with a collection that invites Americans to reflect on our shared history and the values that bind us together."

Individually boxed, the Official Commemorative Ornament of America's 250th Anniversary Celebration retails for $26.95. Both the American Icons Ornament and The Eagle of Freedom Over America Ornament are available in limited quantities, and they retail for $34.00 each. A set of all three Ornaments can be purchased for $80.75.

All ornaments can be purchased online at shop.whitehousehistory.org or at these Washington, D.C. retail locations:

The People's House: A White House Experience , 1700 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20006

, 1700 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20006 The White House Visitor Center, 1450 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, Washington, D.C. 20006

Handcrafted in America, the Official White House Christmas Ornament has debuted a new design annually since 1981. Each ornament design honors a president's time in the White House or marks a historical event or anniversary, such as America's Semiquincentennial. Ornament proceeds further the White House Historical Association's mission to promote a deeper understanding of the Executive Mansion—not just as the home of each president, but as a cornerstone of the American story.

The Association's acquisitions, preservation, research, and education efforts span the funding of the official White House portraits, the creation of The People's House: A White House Experience, and other programs. These initiatives are made possible through generous private donations and the sale of books, products, and the Official White House Christmas Ornament.

About The White Historical Association

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. She sought to inspire Americans, especially children, to explore and engage with American history and its presidents. In 1961, the nonprofit, nonpartisan White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the Association has given more than $115 million to the White House in fulfillment of its mission.

About America250

America250's mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America's Semiquincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America.

