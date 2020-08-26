New Episode of The 1600 Sessions: Saluting Our National History Day Award Winner

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the White House Historical Association released a special episode of The 1600 Sessions podcast congratulating the winner of the National History Day White House History Award. Stewart McLaurin, President of the White House Historical Association, speaks with tenth grader Jack Ghormley about his winning documentary and why history is so important to him.

Ghormley's documentary focuses on President Franklin D. Roosevelt's fireside chats and looks at how these radio broadcasts evolved presidential communication.

Speaking of the moment he found out he won, Ghormley shares, "I was on the couch watching the live stream and I stepped outside and I heard my family cheering and then I went back in to see my name with the White House History prize and I think I might have almost passed out. I was just ecstatic, and it was amazing."

"We're really proud of you for winning this award and I'm happy to say that the White House Historical Association funds this particular project, and we were excited to watch your video," said McLaurin.

Watch Jack Ghormley's winning documentary, "The Fireside Chats: FDR Breaking Barriers in Presidential Communication," here.

The 1600 Sessions

In this podcast series, White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin interviews luminaries, historians, and eyewitnesses to history about America's most famous residence and office—the White House. Each episode includes a prominent guest or guests to discuss varying facets of White House history, including insights from former staff and many other topical issues.

The 1600 Sessions is available on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify. To hear the full episode, visit The1600Sessions.org .

About The White House Historical Association

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. In 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $50 million in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org .

