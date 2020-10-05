New Episode of the 1600 Sessions: "Wine and the White House"

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the White House Historical Association released its October episode of The 1600 Sessions, "Wine and the White House." In this episode, host and Association President Stewart McLaurin speaks with Frederick J. Ryan, about his new book Wine and the White House: A History. Ryan serves as chairman of the board at the White House Historical Association and is the publisher and CEO of the Washington Post.

"America's wine preferences evolved over the years. When George Washington was president, the primary wine was Madeira, and it's evolved all the way up to the present, through California and other great American wines," commented Ryan.

"The use and service of wine has changed quite a bit since John Adams moved in the White House in 1800," reflected McLaurin. "And in this podcast, you'll hear about all of those changes."

Ryan's book, Wine and the White House: A History, which launched on October 1, provides a comprehensive journey through the history of White House hospitality and how each president experienced wine. Published by the Association, the first-of-its-kind book is available for purchase at shop.whitehousehistory.org.

The 1600 Sessions

In this podcast series, White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin interviews luminaries, historians, and eyewitnesses to history about America's most famous residence and office—the White House. Each episode includes a prominent guest or guests to discuss varying facets of White House history, including insights from former staff and many other topical issues.

The 1600 Sessions is available on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and Stitcher. To hear the full episode, visit The1600Sessions.org .

