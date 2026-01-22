NEW Episode: The White House 1600 Sessions Podcast "Making the Official White House Christmas Ornament"

White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin Discusses Creation of 45-Year Holiday Tradition with ChemArt CEO Hamilton Davison and Former President of ChemArt Dave Marquis

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association today released a new episode of The White House 1600 Sessions podcast featuring a conversation and behind-the-scenes tour with Stewart McLaurin, president of the Association, Hamilton Davison, CEO of Beacon Design, a division of the ChemArt Company, and Dave Marquis, former president of ChemArt, about the detailed process of creating the annual Official White House Christmas Ornament, including the newly released Ornament for 2026 commemorating America's 250th anniversary.

For 45 years, the Association has worked with nationally acclaimed partners at Beacon Design by ChemArt—a veteran and family-founded ornament manufacturer—to create beautifully designed and hand-assembled ornaments honoring presidents, traditions, and events in White House history. Since the tradition began in 1981 during the first term of the Reagan presidency, millions of people have collected and gifted these keepsakes, which have also been featured on White House Christmas trees.

"We are so grateful for the proceeds that come from these Ornaments to fund our mission," McLaurin said. "These are not just a retail product—these Ornaments tell stories of White House history."

Davison and Marquis recounted how they oversee this impressive operation, ensuring every annual Ornament is engaging, timeless, and meaningful. The designs are founded on in-depth research and conversations with experts to ensure that the final piece is packed with substantial visual references to presidential history, bringing the Association's educational mission to life.

Crafting each Ornament is a 17-step process, which includes etching that details the metal before it is plated with delicate 24-karat gold, hand formed, carefully inspected, and placed into gift boxes. The executives spoke with pride about their role in creating the Official White House Christmas Ornament and how it has grown into a beloved, well-known tradition:

"They are heirloom quality," said Marquis. "The quality of the product, the thought process behind it, the meaning, and the tie to the Association's mission is something you can take pride in when giving or receiving the annual keepsake. I think that's part of the reason why it's so successful and meaningful."

They also discussed the recently unveiled Official Commemorative Ornament of America's 250th Anniversary, which serves as the Official 2026 White House Christmas Ornament. It features the Declaration of Independence framed in 24-karat gold and is officially licensed with America250, a nonpartisan movement dedicated to inspiring civic participation and education in the nation.

"Each time you set up your tree and you pull [an Official White House Christmas Ornament] out, it begets a discussion about history, about our background, and there's a lot of goodness there," said Davison.

The Official Commemorative Ornament of America's 250th Anniversary is available for sale at shop.whitehousehistory.org. All proceeds from the sale of these Ornaments go directly to funding the Association's nonprofit, nonpartisan educational mission to share White House history.

