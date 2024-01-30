NEW Episode: The White House 1600 Sessions Podcast "The History of Wine and the White House"

White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin Talks All Things Wine, Social Diplomacy, and Entertainment

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association released a new episode of The White House 1600 Sessions podcast today featuring a conversation on the long and important history of wine for presidents' palates and life in the White House. Sitting in the wine cellar at The Jefferson hotel, just blocks from the White House, Stewart McLaurin, president of the Association, chats with Frederick J. Ryan, chairman of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute (RRPFI) and director of RRPFI's new Center on Public Civility, about the new edition of Ryan's book published with the Association, Wine and the White House: A History. The conversation touches on the features of the new edition, such as every president's experience of wine, the favorite vintages served at the White House, and the art of giving a toast.

From the times of Temperance and Prohibition to the temporary hold on social events during the pandemic, the serving of wine and its use as a tool of protocol and persuasion has stood the test of time.

"Virtually every president has a story about wine, so the book appeals to all of us who are foodies or wine enthusiasts who want to see how the presidents paired foods with wine and how that has evolved over the years," said Ryan. "We also have the menus and every wine that's been served in the modern presidency so you can get your friends together and do an Obama dinner or a Truman dinner or all of them, if you'd like."

The full video of this podcast episode is also available on the White House Historical Association's YouTube channel.

The White House 1600 Sessions podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.

To pre-order a copy of the second edition of Wine and the White House: A History, visit https://shop.whitehousehistory.org/ .

The White House 1600 Sessions

The White House Historical Association's President Stewart McLaurin is the host of The White House 1600 Sessions, the Association's official audio and video podcast devoted to exploring the history, cultural impact, untold stories, and personal accounts of America's most iconic residence and highest office.

About the White House Historical Association

The White House Historical Association was founded in 1961 by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy to support her vision to restore and preserve the Executive Mansion and its legacy for generations to come. Mrs. Kennedy sought to inspire Americans, especially children, to explore and engage with American history and its presidents. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that has contributed more than $115 million to the White House in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit WhiteHouseHistory.org .

SOURCE The White House Historical Association