NEW Episode: The White House 1600 Sessions Podcast "The Making of President Theodore Roosevelt"

White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin and Author Edward O'Keefe Discuss the Women Who Made Theodore Roosevelt Into a President

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association released a new episode of The White House 1600 Sessions podcast today featuring a conversation on the five extraordinary women without whom Theodore Roosevelt may never have become the 26th President of the United States. Stewart McLaurin, president of the Association, met with Edward O'Keefe, CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation and author of the new book, "The Loves of Theodore Roosevelt: The Women Who Created a President," to discuss the impact his mother, sisters and wives made on Roosevelt's life. In this episode, McLaurin and O'Keefe visit Theodore Roosevelt Island, the national memorial located in Washington, D.C.'s Potomac River, and reflect on the man born in New York City who would become known as "the conservation president."

Theodore Roosevelt was an imperfect man of his time, one born to privilege but who advocated the strenuous life after struggling with ill-health and losing two of his greatest loves on the same day: his mother, Mittie, a Southern belle with a keen wit, and Alice, his college sweetheart and first wife. Both drew him away from science and into politics, including the support of women's suffrage.

His older sister, Anna, would become his trusted advisor and political strategist, and his younger sister, Corinne, would be his top supporter and informal spokesperson. First Lady Edith Carow Roosevelt, Theodore's childhood playmate and second wife, would go on to leave her own mark on the White House both in the role of presidential spouse as well as with a major renovation of the Executive Mansion.

The full video of this podcast episode is also available on the White House Historical Association's YouTube channel here.

The White House 1600 Sessions podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The White House 1600 Sessions

The White House Historical Association's President Stewart McLaurin is the host of The White House 1600 Sessions, the Association's official audio and video podcast devoted to exploring the history, cultural impact, untold stories, and personal accounts of America's most iconic residence and highest office.

About the White House Historical Association

The White House Historical Association was founded in 1961 by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy to support her vision to restore and preserve the Executive Mansion and its legacy for generations to come. Mrs. Kennedy sought to inspire Americans, especially children, to explore and engage with American history and its presidents. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that has contributed more than $115 million to the White House in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit WhiteHouseHistory.org.

