New Era and adidas Expand NCAA Partnership, Providing On-Field Caps for More Baseball Programs in 2026

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era, the international sports and lifestyle brand, and adidas are building on their successful NCAA baseball partnership and will now equip all adidas partner schools in the Power Four conferences with premium New Era on-field caps. This now-expanded collaboration brings together two leading performance brands to meet the headwear needs of 10 of the nation's leading baseball programs.

New Era® x adidas x 2026 NCAA College Baseball Collection.

Initially launched in Spring 2025 with the Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes, and Arizona State Sun Devils, the partnership grows this season to also include the following programs:

University of Louisville Cardinals

NC State University Wolfpack

University of Kansas Jayhawks

Texas Tech University Red Raiders

Indiana University Hoosiers

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Cornhuskers

Mississippi State University Bulldogs

As the on-field cap for each of these NCAA baseball teams, New Era will produce headwear for both athletes and fans, crafting designs in collaboration with adidas.

"After last year's successful launch, we're excited to give more teams access to our premium, game-ready headwear," said Bruce Popko, Vice President of Global Licensing & Business Development at New Era. "Designing with the athletes in mind, our caps deliver unmatched durability and will support players' needs all season long. On their home fields and away diamonds, this collaboration will elevate each team's look by blending adidas' fresh take on baseball uniforms with New Era's high-performance caps for athletes and fans."

"The momentum from our initial NCAA rollout with New Era was incredible. Now, we're expanding that success, bringing New Era's iconic designs to a broader roster of our university partners," said John Miller, adidas President, North America. "This strategic expansion deepens our presence across the collegiate landscape, unlocking further collaboration with a proven leader in headwear."

The players first took the field wearing their New Era caps on Friday, February 13. Each athlete will have the option to wear either the 59FIFTY® or the Low-Profile 59FIFTY® on field, while fans can show their team pride with a range of options, including the on-field caps, 9SEVENTY® Stretch-Snap, 39THIRTY® M-Crown, 9FORTY® M-Crown, and 9TWENTY®.

Each cap is made in the official colorways of the teams, featuring each team's logo on the front of the crown. All on-field caps are complete with the New Era flag and team-specified design elements. The headwear available will feature both the New Era flag and adidas' three stripes.

The collection will be available for purchase on neweracap.com starting Tuesday, March 3. For more information about the New Era x adidas x 2026 NCAA College Baseball Collection visit neweracap.com/pages/college-on-field.

ABOUT NEW ERA: Since 1920, New Era has been handcrafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, NY, and its products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

ABOUT adidas: adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany, the company employs more than 62,000 people across the globe and generated sales of €23.7 billion in 2024. For more information, please visit www.adidas-Group.com.

