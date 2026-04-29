The Cap that Changed the Game: New Era Celebrates 59FIFTY Day with Exclusive Spike Lee Collection

Limited-Edition Collection Features a Historic Reissue that Marks a Brand Milestone—the 59FIFTY® New Era® x Spike Lee 30th Anniversary Red New York Yankees Cap

New Era x 59FIFTY Day Collection Images LINKED HERE

BUFFALO, New York, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year on May 9, New Era's game-changing 59FIFTY® fitted cap silhouette is honored for its cultural influence, generational relevance and storied legacy. To mark this year's 59FIFTY Day, New Era will release a series of exclusive pieces that honor its history. At the center is a limited-edition seven-cap collection created with renowned filmmaker and creative visionary Spike Lee. Designed around the iconic 59FIFTY New Era x New York Yankees red cap first made in 1996, the collection pays homage to a 30-year partnership built at the intersection of sports, fashion, and culture.

Spike Lee at Yankee Stadium showcasing his New Era x Spike Lee Limited-Edition Collection. Spike Lee and New Era CEO Chris Koch at Yankee Stadium showcasing the New Era x Spike Lee Limited-Edition Collection.

"59FIFTY Day celebrates more than a cap—it marks the progress driven by New Era in headwear, sports, fashion, and culture. Thanks to hard work and people who believed in us, New Era's legendary 59FIFTY cap has risen from its humble origins to become renowned, recognized, and respected around the world," said Chris Koch, CEO at New Era.

59FIFTY History

When New Era introduced the 59FIFTY over 70 years ago, the brand established the benchmark for fitted caps. Built on heritage, craftsmanship, and cultural influence, it's a design that started on Major League Baseball fields and evolved into a global symbol of identity.

In 1954, Harold Koch, son of New Era's founder Ehrhardt Koch, designed the 59FIFTY silhouette, envisioning a more modern take on the professional baseball cap. The authentic 59FIFTY is defined by four key hallmarks: a structured front panel for stability and a consistent shape, a full crown that provides a tall and broad profile, a curvable flat visor, and a closed-back style available in true fitted sizing.

Today, the 59FIFTY is worn across the world's premier sports leagues, including Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Football League (NFL), and the National Basketball Association (NBA).

While it became a staple in stadiums and arenas, the 59FIFTY also emerged as a canvas for self-expression and identity. The style is worn proudly by individuals who are global centers of influence—athletes, celebrities, musicians, artists, business leaders, and more. From the biggest stages in the world to communities across the continents, the 59FIFTY has stood the test of time.

As the fitted cap has evolved, so has the 59FIFTY. What began as a single, iconic silhouette has expanded into the 59FIFTY Family—now featuring the Original, Split Panel, Low Profile, Retro Crown, and A-Frame, each honoring the legacy while pushing the style forward.

A New Era x Spike Lee Joint: The 30th Anniversary of the Red New York Yankees Cap

"Thirty years ago, New Era redefined what a cap could represent—moving beyond the baseball field and into culture, where sport, style, and self-expression collide," Koch added. "When Spike made the call, New Era worked with our incredible partners at Major League Baseball and the New York Yankees to made it happen—helping spark a cultural movement that transformed a cap into a global symbol of identity. This year's 59FIFTY Day provides the ideal opportunity to honor the 30th anniversary of a proud moment in our brand's history."

During the 1996 World Series, Spike Lee made a call to Chris Koch, New Era's CEO, with an unprecedented request: a red New York Yankees cap—far from the franchise's traditional navy blue—to match the jacket he wanted to wear to Game 3.

At the time, MLB caps were only produced in the official team colorways, making Spike's ask a challenge to convention at the highest level. Yankees Principal Owner George Steinbrenner and MLB approved Lee's special request, and Chris Koch pushed boundaries and delivered. The approval was truly a first for any sports league or team, allowing New Era to evolve the 59FIFTY cap beyond the baseball field and into lifestyle streetwear. When Spike wore the 59FIFTY red Yankees cap to Game 3 of the World Series, what followed became a defining moment in culture, officially merging sportswear and fashion.

Over the years, Spike Lee has worked with New Era on numerous collaborations. To honor the 30th anniversary of the historic red cap, this limited-edition collection brings back select New Era x Spike Lee designs. Faithfully recreated with intentional details, every cap reflects the era, attitude, and creative energy that defined the original collaborations.

Designed in partnership with Spike Lee, the collection includes six navy 59FIFTY New York Yankees caps—and one historic reissue of the 59FIFTY red New York Yankees cap. The navy caps feature designs that represent the Yankees' World Series championships over the years, with unique graphics across the collection, including baseballs, pennants, and years the Yankees have won the World Series title. Each of the navy caps is complete with the Yankees' logo on the front, the New Era flag on the side, and the MLB silhouetted batter logo on the back.

The New Era x Spike Lee 30th Anniversary Red New York Yankees Cap is crafted in the original red colorway from 30 years ago, featuring the Yankees' logo on the front of the crown and a custom side patch commemorating the 30th anniversary. Adding to its exclusivity, Spike Lee's signature appears on the under visor of the cap.

For the week leading up to 59FIFTY Day, each day New Era will release one of the navy New Era x Spike Lee – New York Yankees World Series Championships caps. Culminating with the exclusive drop of the New Era x Spike Lee 30th Anniversary Red New York Yankees Cap on May 9. The collection will be produced in limited quantities, no restocks, no second runs. The exclusive release schedule can be found below:

May 3 – A New Era x Spike Lee Joint – New York Yankees World Series Championships – Baseballs

May 4 – A New Era x Spike Lee Joint – New York Yankees World Series Championships – Pennants

May 5 – A New Era x Spike Lee Joint – New York Yankees World Series Championships – Years

May 6 – A New Era x Spike Lee Joint – New York Yankees World Series Championships – Mini Bats

May 7 – A New Era x Spike Lee Joint – New York Yankees World Series Championships – Bats

May 8 – A New Era x Spike Lee Joint – New York Yankees World Series Championships – Gloves

May 9 – New Era x Spike Lee 30th Anniversary Red New York Yankees Cap

New Era's 59FIFTY Day Collection

In celebration of 59FIFTY Day, New Era crafted a unique collection of limited-edition styles to celebrate over 70 years of the iconic fitted cap.

Among the highlights, the assortment includes a black velvet 59FIFTY featuring New Era's "NE" logo in a hollow chainstitch embroidery on the front, as well as a 59FIFTY Retro Crown crafted from seersucker fabric with New Era's "NE" logo embroidered in a raised texture on the front of the crown.

New Era will begin releasing exclusive drops from the 59FIFTY Day Collection on May 1, leading up to 59FIFTY Day on May 9. Shop the full 59FIFTY Day Collection at neweracap.com and at New Era's Flagship Store in New York City, open today.

ABOUT NEW ERA: Since 1920, New Era has been handcrafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and a 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. Headquartered in Buffalo, NY, New Era products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

PRESS CONTACT:

John Mackowiak

The Martin Group for New Era Cap, LLC

518-618-1175 | [email protected]

Lauren Menache New Era Cap, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE New Era Cap LLC