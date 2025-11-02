New Era Announces 2025 Major League Baseball World Series Champions Collection Celebrating the Los Angeles Dodgers

New Era ® x Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Collection Images LINKED HERE

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era, the international sports and lifestyle brand and Official Cap of Major League Baseball (MLB), has unveiled its 2025 World Series Champions Collection celebrating the triumphant victory of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

New Era debuts its 2025 World Series Champions collection, featuring the New Era x Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champions Locker Room Collection 9FORTY® A-Frame.

Having produced its first professional baseball cap in 1934, New Era is passionate about creating products that fans can proudly wear for years to come. The New Era x Los Angeles Dodgers 2025 World Series Collection is no exception. As the "Official Cap Fit for Every Fan", New Era has developed a versatile collection with a variety of silhouettes that will meet each fan's needs for team pride and personal style.

From the on-field caps worn during the trophy ceremony to those at the parade celebration, Dodgers fans can bring home their own piece of World Series history.

2025 NEW ERA x MLB WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS LOCKER ROOM COLLECTION: Available in 9FORTY ® A-Frame, 9TWENTY ® , and Dart Cuff Beanie, this collection allows fans to celebrate the Dodgers' win like a true champion.



9FORTY ® A-Frame and 9TWENTY ® adjustable caps are crafted in khaki featuring a black visor and proudly display "World Series Champions" across the front, topped with an embroidered Los Angeles Dodgers logo. Each cap is finished with the Commissioner's Trophy on the right, the New Era logo on the left, and the iconic MLB silhouetted batter logo above the closure.



Dart Cuff Beanie features "Champions" displayed across the front and back with "World Series" embroidered on the front cuff. The Dodgers' logo is in the center, and the MLB silhouetted batter logo on the back gives an authentic finishing touch.





: Available in the 59FIFTY , 9TWENTY , Low-Profile 59FIFTY , 9FIFTY , 9SEVENTY Stretch Snap, 39THIRTY , and 9FORTY M-Crown, the Authentic Collection is crafted in official team colors and features an embroidered Los Angeles Dodgers logo on the front. The cap is enhanced with a "World Series Champions" patch on the left, solidifying their place in sports history. Each cap is finished with the New Era flag on the right side, and iconic MLB silhouetted batter logo on the back. The patches are offered in the classic colorway, black and gold, and black and white. 2025 NEW ERA x MLB WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS PARADE 9FIFTY® A-FRAME: Available in black, the 9FIFTY® A-Frame cap prominently displays the Commissioner's Trophy with "Champions" stitched across the front. The Los Angeles Dodgers logo is embroidered on the left side, a gold New Era flag on the right, and the iconic MLB silhouetted batter logo on the back. A true standout piece, this cap lets fans show off their team pride and relive the excitement of the Dodgers' championship victory.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers dominated in the regular season and seeing them secure their ninth World Series title was a remarkable moment that New Era is proud to be a part of," said Tim Shanahan, Senior Director of Licensed Products atNew Era. "As a longstanding partner of MLB, we understand the passion fans have for their teams, and this collection was designed with that spirit in mind. Crafted in a range of silhouettes and made in performance-ready materials, Dodgers fans can celebrate their team today and for years to come."

Dodgers fans and sports collectors can shop this historic lineup of caps today at www.neweracap.com.

ABOUT NEW ERA: Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, NY, and its products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

