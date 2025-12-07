New Era Releases 2025 Major League Soccer Champions Collection Celebrating Inter Miami CF

New Era® x Inter Miami CF 2025 MLS Champions Collection Images LINKED HERE

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era, the international sports and lifestyle brand and Official On-Field Cap of Major League Soccer (MLS), reveals its 2025 MLS Cup Champions Collection celebrating Inter Miami FC. New Era became the official On-Field Cap of MLS in June 2025, which granted the brand rights to produce and distribute MLS Champions collections including headwear and apparel for all 30 MLS teams across the U.S. and Canada.

New Era debuts its 2025 MLS Champions Collection, featuring the New Era x Inter Miami FC 2025 MLS Champions Locker Room 9SEVENTY®.

"The MLS Cup playoffs provided a thrilling conclusion to the historic 30th season of Major League Soccer. We're honored to celebrate the hard-earned victory of Inter Miami with this exclusive MLS Champions Collection," said Tim Shanahan, Senior Director of Licensed Products at New Era. "With this collection, our goal was to create pieces that are both timeless and fashion-forward, giving fans something they can wear proudly now and for years to come."

With soccer on the rise across North America, New Era set out to create a collection that captures the sport's exciting momentum and lets fans showcase their passion. The 2025 MLS Champions Collection gives Inter Miami supporters the chance to secure historic gear to long remember this legendary season.

2025 MLS CHAMPIONS LOCKER ROOM 9SEVENTY ®: Available in black, the cap prominently features Inter Miami's logo stitched on the front with the MLS Cup trophy positioned beside it and "Champions" boldly displayed beneath. With vibrant white stitching that creates a fresh, modern look, the cap is finished with the New Era logo on the side and the MLS logo above the back closure.





Ahead of the 2025 MLS Cup final, New Era honored both teams' journeys to the finals with its MLS Conference Finals Collection. This collection consists of the Locker Room 9SEVENTY® Cap and the Locker Room Knit, both made in light and dark grey colorways. The headwear features the clubs' logos and "Conference Champions," allowing fans to celebrate their team's championship run in style.

Inter Miami fans and sports collectors can shop the 2025 MLS Champions Collection today at www.neweracap.com.

ABOUT NEW ERA: Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, NY, and its products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

