NEW ERA CAP JOINS TEAM USA AND LA28 WITH MULTI-YEAR OFFICIAL PRODUCT AGREEMENT

New Era will produce apparel and headwear with Team USA through the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games; six Olympians and Olympic hopefuls named as New Era ambassadors

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era Cap, LLC, the international sports and lifestyle brand, announced a multi-year "Official Product" agreement with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams, joining an elite group of licensees in creating exclusive sportswear for Team USA for the Olympic & Paralympic Games Paris 2024, Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games Milan 2026 and the LA28 Games including LA28 Games product.

New Era will provide exclusive headwear to U.S. Olympians and Paralympians

New Era will provide exclusive headwear to U.S. Olympians and Paralympians, beginning with the moment they make the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams through their experiences in Paris. This new agreement with New Era Cap represents Team USA's first-ever official product deal with a headwear-focused brand.

"We are excited to be expanding our relationship with Team USA, reflecting not only New Era's legacy in the American sporting scene, but our brand's global influence on fashion and culture," said Todd Sokolowski, Director of Licensed Products at New Era Cap. "The honor of earning the title 'Olympian' or 'Paralympian' is a moment fit for glory, and New Era is proud to equip the inspiring U.S. team with headwear and apparel as they chase the podium in Paris."

Throughout the spring and into the summer, athletes have received special Team USA-branded New Era caps with the phrase "Made It" embroidered on the underside of the visor upon making the Olympic and Paralympic teams.

At the Team USA Welcome Experience at the Paris Games, athletes will receive three additional New Era caps – a bucket hat, a beret, and a trucker-style cap – that are exclusive to Olympians and Paralympians.

"The athletes have been waiting their entire lives for this moment and we don't take that lightly," said Peter Zeytoonjian, SVP, Consumer Products of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Properties (USOPP) and LA28. "It is our responsibility to make the experience as special as possible with the best brands, like New Era, to help us support them achieve their dreams."

New Era's collaboration with LA28 will bring a fresh look to the first summer Olympic and Paralympic Games held in the United States in more than three decades when the Games arrive in Los Angeles in 2028.

New Era also announced its six brand ambassadors for the 2024 Paris Olympics: Claire Curzan (Swimming), Shawnti Jackson (Track and Field), Ilona Maher (Rugby), Gerek Meinhardt (Fencing), Fred Richard (Gymnastics) and Jayson Tatum (Basketball).

Fans can secure their own Team USA limited edition caps and apparel from New Era. The cap collection features a wide array of silhouettes including the 59FIFTY, 39THIRTY, 9FIFTY Snapback, 9FIFTY Trucker, 9FORTY, 9TWENTY adjustable, 9SEVENTY stretch, 9SEVENTY trucker, 39THIRTY stretch and bucket caps. The apparel collection includes Team USA T-shirts and hoodies.

Fans can shop the Team USA collection at neweracap.com/collections/olympics.

ABOUT NEW ERA CAP

Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

About LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

The LA28 Games will mark Los Angeles' third time to host the Olympic Games, previously hosted in 1984 and 1932, and first time to host the Paralympic Games. Los Angeles will host the world's most elite athletes in 2028 as it welcomes Paralympians and Olympians from around the world to compete on the biggest stage in sports. The LA28 Games are independently operated by a privately funded, non-profit organization with revenue from corporate partners, licensing agreements, hospitality and ticketing programs and a significant contribution from the International Olympic Committee.

About USOPC

Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee serves as both the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States. The USOPC is focused on protecting, supporting and empowering America's athletes, and is responsible for fielding U.S. teams for the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games, and serving as the steward of the Olympic and Paralympic movements in the U.S. For more information, visit TeamUSA.org.

PRESS CONTACT:

John Mackowiak

The Martin Group for New Era Cap, Inc.

518-618-1175 | [email protected]

SOURCE New Era Cap LLC