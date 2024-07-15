New Era debuts new documentary, The 59FIFTY Story, celebrating 70th anniversary of the iconic fitted cap

Narrated by C.C. Sabathia and directed by Set Free Richardson, the documentary film premieres at MLB All-Star Week

Adding to the 59FIFTY's 70th anniversary celebrations, New Era Cap partners with Mets 1B Pete Alonso on $70,000 HR Derby charitable grant challenge

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What began as a style to standardize the professional baseball uniform in 1954 has evolved into a cultural icon. To celebrate the history, legacy, and authenticity of New Era's iconic cap on its 70th anniversary, the international sports and lifestyle brand created the documentary, "The 59FIFTY Story," which debuted on Sunday, July 14 at the Capital One All-Star Village in Arlington, Texas.

The trailer was released today on New Era's social media platforms (@neweracap) with the complete documentary available on July 16 on New Era's YouTube channel.

Directed by Set Free Richardson, narrated by former Major League Baseball pitcher C.C. Sabathia, and created in conjunction with MLB, "The 59FIFTY Story" interviews celebrities and athletes to highlight how New Era's 59FIFTY fitted cap has shaped sports and streetwear over the last seven decades.

Directed by Set Free Richardson and narrated by former Major League Baseball pitcher C.C. Sabathia, the film created in conjunction with MLB interviews celebrities and athletes to highlight how the 59FIFTY fitted cap has shaped sports and streetwear over the last seven decades.

The documentary also tells the story of Harold Koch, son of company founder Ehrhardt and designer of the original 59FIFTY, through interviews with his grandson Chris Koch, the fourth-generation owner and CEO of New Era.

"To see the 59FIFTY cap celebrate its 70th anniversary is a very emotional and proud moment for me personally and for the whole New Era team," Koch said. "This cap was created by my grandfather in 1954, and I know he would be immensely proud to see this iconic cap's story being told in a documentary of this quality. The 59FIFTY fitted cap, famous globally for its quality and craftmanship, has empowered creativity and self-expression for 70 years, and for that we are very grateful."

As the official cap of numerous major sports leagues, including the official on-field cap of MLB, New Era's 59FIFTY is the cap athletes wear at the most joyous moments of their careers, from draft day to championship parades.

But the authentic style of the 59FIFTY reaches beyond the sports world. The silhouette has been featured in music videos, on red carpets and runways as its influence has grown in culture, fashion, and streetwear spaces.

"While it started as a simple, practical piece of the baseball uniform, the 59FIFTY cap has grown to influence global style, encompassing everything from streetwear to luxury fashion," said Mark Maidment, Senior Vice President of Brand at New Era Cap. "This documentary showcases that range of influence and how the 59FIFTY has served as a canvas for artists, musicians, and athletes around the world."

To tell the story of the cultural impact of the 59FIFTY, the documentary features interviews with Spike Lee – whose custom red New York Yankees cap for the 1996 World Series ignited a crossover moment between fashion and sport – along with sports superstars Carmelo Anthony (former NBA All-Star), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and Jim Leyritz (former New York Yankee).

"To be selected as the director for this film is a humbling honor," said Richardson. "For me, telling the story of the 59FIFTY and how it connects to New Era, MLB, and culture was a home run! The 59FIFTY changed the hat world on and off the field, and seeing this product endure for 70 years speaks volumes about the brand and its quality. The 59FIFTY — it's more than just a cap. It's a symbol of style, identity, and tradition that has left a mark on both sports and culture."

To further celebrate the 70th anniversary of the 59FIFTY cap and New Era's roots with professional baseball, the company is partnering with New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso as he competes in the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday night. If Alonso hits 40 or more total home runs in the derby, New Era Cap will make a $70,000 donation to The Alonso Foundation, which supports youth, animal welfare, and veterans.

ABOUT NEW ERA CAP: Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

PRESS CONTACT:

John Mackowiak

The Martin Group for New Era Cap, Inc.

518-618-1175 | [email protected]

SOURCE New Era Cap LLC