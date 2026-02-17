New Era Leads the Way with Innovative MLB On-Field Caps for 2026 Season

Introducing the New Era® x MLB 2026 Spring Collections – Batting Practice, Spring Training, and Clubhouse LINKED HERE

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era, the international sports and lifestyle brand and Official Cap of Major League Baseball (MLB), introduces its MLB Spring 2026 lineup, featuring the Batting Practice, Spring Training, and Clubhouse Collections. Each Collection offers creative designs and performance-driven features while celebrating the teams and the fans who wear them.

New Era® Los Angeles Dodgers 59FIFTY®, 9FORTY® Apex, and 39THIRTY® Infinity caps. New Era® “Lost & Found” Campaign Starring Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll and Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skuba. Speed Speed

"Through our longstanding partnership with MLB, New Era has built a deep understanding of the players' needs and a commitment to bringing fans fresh inspiring looks," said Steve Gallo, General Manager, North America at New Era. "As the leader in the headwear space, we approached the MLB Spring 2026 Collections with a focus on innovation and craftsmanship. This season, in addition to launching new designs and building an expansive and versatile collection, we are introducing two new cap styles – the 9FORTY® APEX , the lightest cap we've ever made, and the 39THIRTY® INFINITY, our first seamless crown and one of the most comfortable caps in our portfolio – these new introductions take this season's lineup to the next level."

Offering something for every fan, the New Era x MLB 2026 Official Batting Practice, Spring Training, and Clubhouse Collections are thoughtfully designed, crafted in performance-ready materials, utilize the brand's most iconic headwear silhouettes, and bring new styles to the market.

NEW ERA x THE OFFICIAL MLB 2026 BATTING PRACTICE COLLECTION

The caps worn by the players leading up to the game are carefully crafted to meet the demands of any gameday routine. This design process inspired New Era to introduce a new, performance-ready cap style, the 9FORTY® APEX, leading the way for the Official MLB 2026 Batting Practice Collection.

The 9FORTY® APEX features a pinched front and shorter pre-curved lightweight visor, with a lightly structured A-Frame front panel for increased flexibility and comfort. Designed with a spacer mesh backing, the cap breaks away from the traditional stiff buckram material. The interior includes a new stretch sweatband construction with air-mesh ventilation, moisture wicking properties, and anti-microbial technology.

In addition to the 9FORTY® APEX, New Era has extended the APEX properties to the iconic 59FIFTY® fitted cap. The collection also features the 9FIFTY®, 9SEVENTY®, and 9FORTY® M-Crown silhouettes.

Made in each of the team's colorways, the caps feature either the team's logo or team's emblem, New Era flag, and MLB batter logo. Designed to move with the players and provide all-day comfort, this collection delivers performance and style wherever the season takes them.

To celebrate the Official MLB Batting Practice Collection, New Era has debuted a campaign called "Lost & Found," starring Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll and Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal. Carroll and Skubal each respectfully call into the lost-and-found office to try and locate their missing 9FORTY® APEX Batting Practice caps. In the spot, Carroll and Skubal describe the cap's standout features, and impressed by what he hears, the lost-and-found staffer decides to keep the cap for himself. Watch the new spot here.

NEW ERA x THE OFFICIAL ON-FIELD CAP OF MLB 2026 SPRING TRAINING

On gameday, players need to have a cap built to withstand whatever is thrown at them – that's where the New Era x MLB 2026 Spring Training Collection steps in. Tapping into the brand's most sought after silhouettes, the collection features the 59FIFTY® Pre-Curved, 59FIFTY® Low Profile, 9SEVENTY® Stretch-Snap, 39THIRTY® M-Crown, 19TWENTY® Curved Visor, Casual Classic, Headband, Bucket, and Visor. The hero of the collection, and the cap players will officially be wearing for Spring Training games, is the brand's iconic 59FIFTY® silhouette.

For this collection, New Era took design inspiration from MLB's Spring Training locations – Arizona (Cactus League) and Florida (Grapefruit League). The caps of the teams playing in the Cactus League will feature an embroidered blooming cactus to the right of the team's logo, and the teams playing in the Grapefruit League have an embroidered grapefruit. On the left side of the cap is an embroidered "26" and MLB batter logo encased within either a Florida palm tree or an Arizona desertscape, while the New Era flag appears on the opposite side. Other special features of the collection include Spring Training location inspired front panel lining and under visor embroidery of the team's Spring Training location.

NEW ERA x THE OFFICIAL MLB 2026 CLUBHOUSE COLLECTION

New Era's Official MLB 2026 Clubhouse Collection is designed to help players stay cool and comfortable before they return to the field.

A highlight of the collection is the new 39THIRTY® INFINITY, a style that will disrupt the stretch headwear space. Made in a lightweight, breathable material, the cap is a seamless design with a one-piece crown that has no panels or construction stitching. Inside the cap is a new terry stretch sweatband with moisture wicking and anti-microbial technology. From the fields to the stands, the 39THIRTY® INFINITY's seamless design delivers the perfect fit for players and fans alike.

The New Era x Official MLB 2026 Clubhouse Collection offering also includes the 59FIFTY®, 9SEVENTY® Stretch-Snap, 39THIRTY® M-Crown, 9FORTY® M-Crown A-Frame, AC Knit, Headband, and Skully.

The caps are crafted in each of the team's colorways and feature the team's logo on the front encased in a silicone patch, with an additional logo displayed on the left side on the visor. The AC Knit showcases each team's logo on the front cuff with the team's bold emblem on the crown. Each team's Headband and Skully, utilizing a tie-dye pattern, displays the team's logo on the front. All pieces in the collection are complete with the New Era flag and MLB batter logo.

Fans can gear up for the season and grab the same caps as their favorite team today. The New Era x MLB 2026 Spring Training Collection is available now at neweracap.com and MLBShop.com. The New Era x MLB 2026 Clubhouse Collection will be released on Monday, February 23, and the New Era x MLB 2026 Batting Practice Collection will be available on Monday, March 2. For more information about all New Era x MLB collections, visit neweracap.com/mlb.

ABOUT NEW ERA: Since 1920, New Era has been handcrafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, NY, and its products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

PRESS CONTACT:

John Mackowiak

The Martin Group for New Era Cap, LLC

518-618-1175 | [email protected]

Lauren Menache, New Era Cap, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE New Era Cap LLC