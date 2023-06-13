New Eruptr Privacy Defender™ Enables HIPAA-Compliant Google & Facebook Campaign Tracking for Health System Marketing

Eruptr, an Unlock Health Company, Delivers Ad Metrics Visibility Without Risking HIPAA Violations and Potential Lawsuits

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eruptr LLC, an Unlock Health company supplying expert digital marketing services to hospitals and health systems nationwide, today announced their new Eruptr Privacy Defender™, a free upgrade to the Google search engine marketing and Facebook advertising services they supply to leading health care providers.

The Eruptr Privacy Defender is a HIPAA-compliant technology that replaces Meta (Facebook) and Google's native tracking for paid ad campaigns, that by default gather as much data on consumers as possible. This data can be accidentally transmitted to the ad platforms, potentially in violation of HIPAA regulations, thus risking lawsuits and fines.

Many health systems choose to disable all tracking, leaving them blind to campaign performance, attribution, etc.

Fortunately, the Eruptr Privacy Defender prevents access to sensitive consumer data by Google and Meta, yet retains ad tracking capability, by completely replacing the native tracking components with a secure process.

"Our solution sits between client websites and other platforms, filtering out protected health information, leaving only the minimum metrics needed for attribution. These metrics are then delivered via published APIs," said Corey Maul, CTO at Unlock Health, parent company of Eruptr. "The result is campaign performance visibility AND data privacy."

"We've always taken clients' data security very seriously. And now we are proud we can once again affirm the trust health care providers place in us and in our services," said J.K. Lloyd, President and co-founder of Eruptr.

For more information, visit https://go.eruptr.com/epd/

ABOUT ERUPTR

Eruptr is an industry leader in healthcare digital marketing, offering a suite of digital marketing solutions to help hospitals increase awareness, patient acquisition, and achieve KPIs. Eruptr maintains direct customer relationships with blue-chip health systems including Johns Hopkins, Methodist, and Inova Health System and serves a client base of over 70 systems representing over 200 hospitals. Eruptr runs over 1,000 high-impact digital marketing campaigns per month designed to target patients at the moment of intent when they are seeking treatment. For more information, visit www.eruptr.com.

ABOUT UNLOCK HEALTH

Unlock Health is a newly formed, tech and services growth platform that connects the dots across managed care and marketing to help healthcare providers solve today's urgent growth needs while building sustainable performance for the future. Unlock Health provides its roster of healthcare providers with an unparalleled suite of products and technology capabilities underpinning a full-service agency and managed care consultancy. To learn more, please visit www.unlockhealthnow.com.

SOURCE Unlock Health