Unlock Health Announces Daniel "Danny" Fell as Health System Practice Lead

New practice lead strengthens Unlock Health's commitment to helping health systems compete, grow, and adapt in a rapidly shifting environment.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlock Health, a strategic marketing communications partner to healthcare providers, today announced the appointment of Daniel (Danny) Fell as Health System Practice Lead. In his role, Danny will partner with health system leaders to strengthen brand equity by combining a unique blend of healthcare expertise, AI, data-driven insights and patient-centric digital experiences to help health systems be more competitive and nimbler in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Health systems, hospitals and large provider groups continue to face cost pressures and have reached a threshold where traditional cost reductions are no longer enough; they need real, measurable returns. Providers need strategic partners to help strengthen brand equity, improve patient access, and deliver results across the full marketing and communications ecosystem.

"Danny's appointment is another meaningful step in our evolution as a partner to America's leading health systems," said Brandon Edwards, CEO and Co-Founder of Unlock Health. "He understands the pressures that providers are under and brings decades of experience translating those challenges into strategic, modern marketing solutions. Danny is exactly the kind of leader who helps us push the industry forward while staying grounded in what truly matters to health systems and the communities they serve."

With more than 30 years of experience in healthcare marketing, brand strategy, and digital transformation, Danny has served as a trusted advisor to some of the largest healthcare brands in the country, including Massachusetts General Hospital, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Kindred Healthcare, and more. His background spans integrated marketing leadership, brand development, consumer engagement strategy, and the application of emerging technologies to solve complex provider challenges.

As the health system practice lead, Danny's role is to ensure that Unlock Health remains fully aligned with the realities health systems face today. He will act as a strategic advisor to CMOs and the C-suite, helping large health systems shift from campaign-focused thinking to brand strategies that drive growth. His provider-side perspective enables Unlock Health to stay ahead of market shifts and broaden how marketing, data intelligence, AI, and digital innovation drive impact.

"Health system and hospital leaders need partners who understand the complexities and the pressures they are up against, anticipate what's coming, and bring the right mix of strategy, creativity, and innovation," said Fell. "Unlock Health has an impressive combination of healthcare knowledge, creativity, innovation and talent, and is uniquely positioned to help health systems achieve their marketing goals. I'm excited to help strengthen those partnerships and ensure that marketing serves as a true driver of impact, access, and growth for health systems."

Danny is the co-author of two books: A Marketer's Guide to Market Research and Transformative Leadership: Self-Mastery for the New Voice of Business Success, and serves on the editorial advisory board of eHealthcare Strategy and Trends. He has a bachelor's in biology from Virginia Tech.

To learn more about opportunities to join Unlock Health, please visit: https://unlockhealth.com/careers/.

About Unlock Health

Unlock Health is a full-service marketing communication agency, grounded in technology, built for healthcare—and integrated with a managed care consultancy with deep revenue strategy expertise.

We brought together leading healthcare firms to solve a core challenge: aligning brand, marketing, technology, and revenue strategy so healthcare organizations can attract and retain patients, grow brand equity, and protect their margins.

We help our clients do everything from patient acquisition and build branding, to simplifying complex martech ecosystems, and creating digital experiences. Our work is rooted in clarity, authenticity, and a deep understanding of what moves healthcare forward. Visit UnlockHealth.com to learn more.

SOURCE Unlock Health