New EU Carbon Emissions Tariff Will Significantly Impact Businesses, Highlights Report from The Conference Board

News provided by

The Conference Board

28 Sep, 2023, 02:00 ET

BRUSSELS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European importers face rising prices and administrative bottlenecks as the EU's new carbon emissions tariff comes into effect, as detailed in a new report from The Conference Board. The report comes in the lead-up to the first enforcement phase (starting October 1) of the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), a system that will levy imports of carbon-intensive goods, closing the price gap with EU-made products.

Navigating Europe's Carbon Tariff: What is CBAM and What Does it Mean for Business? surveyed European Members of The Conference Board on how they expect CBAM to affect their companies. 83 percent of respondents–primarily senior procurement and sustainability executives–anticipate prices will rise, and 75 percent expect CBAM to influence their buying choices going forward.

"Our Europe-based Members are clear that implementing CBAM will increase prices of carbon-intensive products, possibly with knock-on effects for consumers," said Sara Murray, Managing Director, International, The Conference Board. "Our latest insights will help our Members better understand their responsibilities and the challenges they must prepare for over the coming 18 months."

Among the report's key insights:

Prices for regulated products are expected to rise immediately from the start of implementation, years before the first tariffs are collected:

  • Under the first phase of CBAM, importers of products in six regulated categories—iron & steel, cement, fertilizers, aluminum, electricity generation, and hydrogen—will have to begin reporting carbon emissions to EU authorities.
  • Limited administrative capacity in some EU countries means that CBAM's price impact will likely be felt even before the charging period for the tariff—likely around €100 per tonne of carbon emissions—comes into effect in January 2026.

Lack of verification capacity may create bottlenecks at key locations:

  • Europe faces a serious shortage of qualified 'verifiers' who check importers' declared carbon emissions.
  • Belgium—the EU's second-largest steel and iron importer and home to Antwerp, its second-largest port—has only two qualified verifiers.
  • Six EU member states, including Ireland, have no verifiers at all.

Uneven customs capacity across the EU poses additional challenges for CBAM implementation—putting the onus on Brussels to take action:

  • Varying levels of customs efficiency among different member states are likely to present another problem for businesses.
  • Italy, for example, is the EU's largest iron and steel importer, but its customs declaration process is lengthy—meaning that, with CBAM, importers may experience even longer queues to get their goods through Italian ports.

Current attempts to ease the administrative burden are likely to fall short:

  • The EU is expected to relax some accreditation rules for verifiers, but such measures may not address the problem as many verifiers are already operating at capacity.
  • It is already quite common for verifiers to decline new requests to audit European-based manufacturers' emissions.

"Without fast action to address the administrative problems that importers will begin to face from next week, there is a risk that CBAM acts as a drag on the European economy," said Anuj Saush, European ESG Center Leader at The Conference Board. "The six categories of goods that are regulated under the legislation account for 4.95 percent of all EU imports, valued at €133.21 billion. Companies importing goods into countries like Belgium, Italy, and Ireland should take a careful look at how they will meet demand over the next few months."

Effects will vary widely depending on the origin of imports:

  • CBAM has been designed to close the price gap between imports of carbon-intensive goods from non-EU countries without carbon-pricing schemes and EU-produced goods.
  • Exports of these goods to the EU from countries that already have carbon pricing systems may not have to pay the fee, depending on how their carbon price compares to the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme.

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead™. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.ConferenceBoard.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624268/The_Conference_Board_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Conference Board

Also from this source

Der neue EU-Tarif für Kohlenstoffemissionen wird erhebliche Auswirkungen auf Unternehmen haben, so ein Bericht von The Conference Board

El nuevo arancel de emisiones de carbono de la UE tendrá un impacto significativo en las empresas

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.