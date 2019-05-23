New EU Clinical Trial Regulation Overview and Impacts Seminar (London, United Kingdom - October 7-8, 2019)

DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The New Clinical Trial Regulation: Overview and Impact" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will provide an essential understanding to help with compliance with the new regulation and associated implementing acts and other texts for carrying out clinical trials in the EU

Why you should attend

The new EU Clinical Trial Regulation (536/2014) will replace the European Clinical Trials Directive (2001/20/EC). The new regulation was originally due to come into effect in 2016, however implementation has been delayed until the new portal and clinical trial database have been completed and audited.

Key aims of the new regulation are to harmonise procedures for carrying out clinical trials across the EU and to simplify the clinical trial approval dossier by submission through a new clinical trial database and portal. Guidelines for enacting the new regulation are also being prepared in a number of areas including inspection, investigational medicinal product and trial documentation etc.

This course will provide an essential understanding to help with compliance with the new regulation and associated implementing acts and other texts for carrying out clinical trials in the EU.The course will highlight the most important of these key requirements and changes and how these are likely to impact on trials now and in the future for biopharmaceutical companies, CROs and study sites.

Key topics to be covered

The NEW Clinical Trial Regulation

The implications of having a regulation instead of a Directive

Clinical trial transparency

Clinical trial authorisation process

Co-sponsorship concept

Safety reporting

Trials in emergency situations

Trials with authorized medicinal products

Risk-based considerations

Non-EU sponsors

Requirements for managing investigational medicinal products

Pharmacovigilance

Regulatory inspection

Who Should Attend:



This course is ideal for anyone requiring an update on the new Clinical Trial Regulation. The course is relevant for those working in regulatory, clinical research, clinical operations, project management, pharmacovigilance, quality assurance (GCP auditors), vendor/CRO professionals, study sites and other professionals in pharmaceutical and biotechnology organisations conducting trials with drugs, biologics or combination products.

It will also be of interest to those departments who liaise/support clinical trial personnel, and all other professionals who want to know more about this important new Regulation.

Agenda:



Introduction and Objectives

Background to the EU clinical research regulation in Europe

The development of European clinical trial legislation and the current framework of clinical trial regulations in Europe

Overview of the current Clinical Trial Directive requirements

What are the main problems of working with the Clinical Trial Directive?

Directive vs Regulation - what is the difference

The new EU Clinical Trial Regulation and how this will replace the EU Clinical Trials Directive

Changes in the new EU Clinical Trial Regulation

Overview of the major new requirements of the Clinical Trial Regulation

Risk based evaluations



Non-EU sponsors



Transparency



Trials in emergency situations



Co-sponsorship concept

Clinical trial regulatory authorisation and ethical approval

How the introduction of the new clinical trial regulation will significantly change clinical trial approval in the EU

Understand the components of the new clinical trial authorization process: RMS, CMS, portal and database, single dossier

The new clinical trial authorisation process

Substantial modifications

Clinical trial transparency requirements in the EU

The new EMA policy of 2015 on publication of clinical data entered into force

Public consultation on how the transparency rules of the European Clinical Trial Regulation will be applied in the new clinical trial database

Investigational medicinal product/auxiliary product guidelines

GMP requirements

The key requirements

Requirements for labelling and packaging

Pharmacovigilance and adverse event reporting - key safety changes

Adverse event reporting - requirements and definitions

Safety reporting requirements

Considerations for regulatory inspection - review of the delegated act

How to prepare for inspection in the EU

What to expect from inspectors?

Summary and close

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjgiwt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

