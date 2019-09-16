New Events Make San Antonio's Day of the Dead Celebration Largest in the U.S.

Taking place Oct. 26 through Nov. 3, San Antonio's festivities include events big and small, some going back more than 40 years, with traditional altars, live music, Mexican cuisine and parades, many of which are family friendly and free and open to the public. Restaurants, cafes and cultural institutions across the city will showcase altars, customary décor and fresh-baked pan de muerto, a sweet bread that's a traditional offering.

Día de Los Muertos (Oct. 26-27): For its seventh year, this celebration, also known as Muertos Fest, has expanded to a new location at Hemisfair in the heart of downtown. The free, family-friendly event features the largest open altar exhibition in the city along with live music on two stages, original Day of the Dead art, a drum and puppet procession, poetry readings and more. The fest was named one of the 10 Great Day of the Dead Celebrations by USA Today and the second best Día de Muertos Celebration in the country by Tripping.com.

Day of the Dead San Antonio (Nov. 1-3): The historic La Villita neighborhood serves as home to the new celebration. The three-day program includes artistic displays, activities for children, musical performances, gastronomical treats, a beer garden, Spirits Bar, dancing and opportunities to learn about the historic and cultural importance of the celebration. Additional Day of the Dead San Antonio events include:

Catrineras on the River ( Nov. 1 ) – The kick-off to Day of the Dead San Antonio will dress the city's famous river barges in the colorful hallmarks of the holiday for a floating parade down the River Walk. The parade ends with a performance of "La Danza de Las Mojigangas" at the Arneson River Theatre.

Celebrating Life 5 Run-Walk ( Nov. 2 ) – Participants receive a race kit including a skeleton t-shirt, water bottle and finisher medal. Runners also will have the opportunity to get their faces painted by a team of makeup artists pre-race.

Cultural Exhibitions:

The Witte Museum's Mythic Creatures: Dragons, Unicorns and Mermaids ( Sept. 28 – Jan. 12 ) – Part of this exhibition, which explores the science and history of the world's most popular imaginary creatures, will include a section on Alebrijes , brightly colored Mexican folk art sculptures of mythical creatures, from Oct. 22 – Nov. 16 .

– ) – Part of this exhibition, which explores the science and history of the world's most popular imaginary creatures, will include a section on , brightly colored Mexican folk art sculptures of mythical creatures, from – . Mexicraneos Street ( Oct. 15 – Nov. 15 ) – A series of sculptural skulls encompass a street art exhibition along Houston Street and around the new Frost Bank building in downtown San Antonio .

Pearl (Nov. 1-2): Pearl Park will be transformed for its elaborate Día de Muertos celebration with altars throughout the property, live music, a procession and children's crafts. Hotel Emma and other Pearl businesses will join in the festivities with ornate altars and original programming.

Muertitos Fest (Nov. 1-2): SAY Sí, a creative youth development organization, curates one of the city's comprehensive Día de Muertos celebrations. This year's theme is Mestizo and will reflect the convergence of cultures and indigenous roots of the region.

Huarache Turbo Night Run (Oct. 26): This 5K fun run takes place around Día de Muertos each year, with a prize going to the best costume. The fiesta kicks off once the last runner finishes.

Come and experience one of San Antonio's most vibrant traditions. To learn more, explore visitsanantonio.com/dia-de-los-muertos.

