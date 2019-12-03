New EVgo Fast Charging Station Connects Northern and Southern California

The special ribbon cutting event featured remarks from David Hochschild, Chair, California Energy Commission, and Board Member of Veloz; Jonathan Levy, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at EVgo, and Board Member of Veloz; and John Tillman, Manager Regulatory Affairs at Nissan.

"EVgo's electric vehicle fast charging hub will play an important role in ensuring that California completes the final spur of the West Coast Electric Highway," said CEC Chair David Hochschild. "We're proud to work with EVgo to make driving electric fast and convenient for all Californians."

"Nissan is proud to continue working with EVgo on building the largest public EV fast charging network in the U.S.," said Aditya Jairaj, director, EV Sales and Marketing, Nissan North America, Inc. "The new EVgo fast charging hub opened today represents the first step in our multi-year charger construction program that will continue to expand fast-charging options for EV drivers across the country."

"EVgo has grown its fast charging network in California by more than 40 percent in 2019, ensuring that more than 80 percent of Californians live within a 15-minute drive of an EVgo station," said Jonathan Levy, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at EVgo. "This new EVgo station is the product of tremendous partnership with the California Energy Commission and Nissan to make the West Coast Electric Highway yet one more reason for drivers to take advantage of the benefits of electric vehicles."

More than 100 million Americans currently live within a 15-minute drive of an EVgo fast charger, including more than 80 percent of Californians. EVgo recently announced that it has grown its fast charging network by more than 40 percent in California in 2019, offering more than 300 EVgo fast charging locations across the State.

EVgo is fulfilling its commitment to build a total of five sites on behalf of the CEC as part of the West Coast Electric Highway along the I-5 and the I-99, spanning 130 Miles between Sacramento and Red Bluff, California. In addition to the site opened today, EVgo recently opened another CEC charging station at the Shop 'N Save in Williams, California, which features a total of three chargers – two 50 kW EVgo fast chargers and one Level 2 charger. The three other EVgo fast charging stations supporting the West Coast Electric Highway are due to come online in the next few months. EVgo announces all its newly opened fast charging stations around the country on social media.

In August 2019, Nissan and EVgo announced their commitment to install 200 new fast-chargers capable of delivering 100kW. It builds on a six-year partnership between two of the original leaders in transportation electrification in the U.S. Nissan has installed more than 2,000 quick charge connectors across the country since 2010. In December, Nissan and EVgo announced a new platform to encourage more U.S. drivers to make the switch to an EV, called "Nissan Energy Perks by EVgo®."

