New Evidence for the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Rating Reiterates i-Ready® Instruction's Impact on Driving Student Outcomes

Educators can confidently use Curriculum Associates' award-winning program knowing that it meets the standards of evidence in the ESSA

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A research study from Curriculum Associates recently received a Moderate (i.e., Tier 2) rating from Evidence for ESSA. The study demonstrated that students who used i-Ready Personalized Instruction gained significantly more points on the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) in English Language Arts and Mathematics than those who did not use i-Ready Personalized Instruction.

Evidence for ESSA is intended to provide educators with reliable, easy-to-use information on programs and practices that meet the standards of evidence in the ESSA. This classification of Moderate by the organization, out of the Center for Research and Reform in Education at Johns Hopkins School of Education, demonstrates that i-Ready meets the standards of evidence in the ESSA as well as reinforces the validity of the program in driving significant positive student outcomes on rigorous state tests.

"Educators want—and need—to feel confident in the programs they are using to support their instruction and, in turn, student achievement," said Dr. Kristen Huff, vice president of assessment and research at Curriculum Associates. "This latest third-party validation underscores the power of i-Ready Personalized Instruction and its ability to effectively support the teaching and learning process throughout the school year."

Curriculum Associates' research study meets the Moderate rating, defined as a "quasi-experimental (i.e., matched), well-conducted study showing significant positive student outcomes with a multisite (i.e., schools, districts, states) sample of at least 350 students," according to the Evidence for ESSA website.

The study, Impact of i-Ready® Personalized Instruction on the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System Achievement for Grade 5 in English Language Arts and Mathematics, evaluated the impact of i-Ready Personalized Instruction usage on achievement in ELA and Mathematics as measured by the MCAS for Grade 5 students in six Massachusetts districts during the 2020–2021 school year. Students who used i-Ready Personalized Instruction and students who completed the i-Ready Diagnostic but did not use i-Ready Personalized Instruction were matched to create similar instruction and comparison groups.

More about i-Ready

i-Ready makes the promise of differentiated instruction a practical reality for Grades K–12 teachers and students. It combines powerful assessments and rich insights with effective and engaging instruction in Reading and Mathematics to address students' individual needs.

The program's Diagnostic provides educators with actionable criterion-referenced and normative data to deliver impactful, equitable learning experiences. Teachers administer the Diagnostic at the beginning of the school year to chart a course for teacher-led instruction, set an i-Ready Personalized Instruction path individualized for each student, and identify students' differentiated growth goals for the year. A midyear and end-of-year Diagnostic help students and teachers measure growth and have data chats. Teacher-led and personalized instruction continues throughout the year to help students address their learning gaps and access grade-level learning.

All i-Ready district partners have ongoing access to Curriculum Associates' award-winning customer service. This includes dedicated support via the company's Customer Service team, professional development experts, partner success managers, educational sales consultants, and Technical Support team, as well as access to the free customer service portal.

Today the i-Ready program serves more than 11.5 million students and approximately one-third of all Grades K–8 students in the United States.

To learn more about i-Ready, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/i-Ready. To read the Curriculum Associates study, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Research-and-Efficacy/i-Ready-MCAS-Impact.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

