New, Expanded Member Benefits Announced for AARP Members

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP members can take advantage of several new and expanded benefits beginning this summer. These new additions to the extensive list of member benefits include savings and special offers from Barclays, Porch, and Guardian General Insurance Limited trading as NEMWIL - A Trinidad and Tobago Affiliated Company.

"Once again, we are pleased to share several new benefits that enhance the value of an AARP membership," said John Larew, AARP Services President and CEO. "From health and wellness to travel and connecting with loved ones, these benefits touch on categories that are important to members and their needs."

New benefits include:

Barclays – The AARP ® Essential Rewards Mastercard ® from Barclays and the AARP ® Travel Rewards Mastercard ® from Barclays make it easy to earn unlimited cash back for everyday or travel spend in categories that are important to AARP members. The AARP ® Essential Rewards Mastercard ® from Barclays awards 3% cash back on gas and drug store purchases (excluding Target ® and Walmart ® ), 2% cash back on medical expenses and 1% cash back on all other purchases; and the AARP ® Travel Rewards Mastercard ® from Barclays awards 3% cash back on airfare, hotel stays and car rentals, 2% cash back on restaurant purchases, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. Plus, members can earn a $100 cash back bonus if they spend $500 on purchases in the first 90 days. Terms and conditions apply.



– AARP members can save 5% on small jobs completed by a Porch handyman, as well as enhanced property protection for home improvements booked with Porch. Members also receive complimentary access to a dedicated Porch Home Assistant team that can help book and manage projects, assist with moving services and more. Guardian General Insurance Limited trading as NEMWIL - A Trinidad and Tobago Affiliated Company – For AARP members in the U.S. Virgin Islands , Guardian General is offering discounted rates and accident forgiveness on homeowner's and personal automobile insurance policies. Homeowner members can receive coverage from damage to residence, other structures such as storage sheds, detached garages or fences, personal property, generators; and for additional living expenses. The personal automobile policy offers AARP members coverage on liability, medical payments and damage to your automobile in addition to offering discounts based on good driving experience and having more than one vehicle. Members should enter their AARP membership number when requesting a quote online to apply for the discount.

For more information about benefits AARP members have access to, visit aarp.org/viewbenefits .

AARP commercial member benefits are provided by third parties, not by AARP or its affiliates. AARP and its affiliates are not insurers. AARP does not employ or endorse agents, producers or brokers. Insurance products made available to AARP members by Guardian General Insurance Limited are sold and serviced by Guardian General Insurance Limited, a licensed insurance agency.

About Barclays

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded credit cards, small business credit cards, installment loans, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com .

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.Barclays.com .

About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 11,500 home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com and porch.com.

About Guardian General Insurance Limited trading as NEMWIL - A Trinidad and Tobago Affiliated Company

Guardian General Insurance Limited (GGIL) is the amalgamation of Caribbean Home Insurance Company Limited and NEM (West Indies) Insurance Limited (NEMWIL) with over one hundred (100) years in the general insurance business in Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and several territories in the Eastern and Northern Caribbean. As part of the largest indigenous financial services and insurance group in the English and Dutch speaking Caribbean under the umbrella brand, Guardian Group, Guardian General Insurance Limited offers a comprehensive portfolio of Property and Casualty Insurance products including Motor, Property, Bonding & Crime, Liability, Marine and Travel. In the U.S. Virgin Islands, the company trades under the brand name Guardian General Insurance Limited t/a NEMWIL.

For yet another year, Guardian General Insurance Limited (GGIL) has been reaffirmed a financial strength rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) from AM Best.

About AARP Services

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

