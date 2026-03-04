New Exposure Management Product Combats Accelerating Risk

Beazley Security's Exposure Management delivers visibility and personalized insights to help preempt attacks before they start.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beazley Security today announced availability of its Exposure Management product, which delivers continuous, automated discovery and intelligence-driven exposure notifications to help security teams speed risk mitigation in an era where AI-assisted attackers have compressed the time between vulnerability disclosure, weaponization and exploitation. The product, which has been validated with clients over the past eight months, is the first of an expanding suite of capabilities targeting internal and external exposures, third-party supplier risks, and leaked credentials which may be available on the dark web.

Exposure Management is a cloud-based SaaS platform that continuously enumerates external domains, subdomains, IPs, services and software, then correlates findings with Beazley Security Labs intelligence and known exploited vulnerability signals to drive prioritized alerts and remediation guidance.

"In an era of exploding attack surfaces and AI-assisted threat actors, security teams today don't just need increased visibility, they need clarity and direction to prioritize efforts where they are needed most," said Alton Kizziah, CEO of Beazley Security. "Our Exposure Management product was built to help organizations understand exactly what's exposed, fix what matters most in the moment, and stay ahead of the threats that are seemingly nonstop."

Organizations' external attack surfaces are shifting weekly, often faster than teams can inventory and validate what is exposed. Cloud migrations, new web applications, expanding third-party integrations, unmanaged cloud instances, and potential misconfigurations all create blind spots attackers can exploit. At the same time, adversaries are accelerating reconnaissance and exploitation using automation and AI. What used to take criminals hours can now be accomplished in minutes and raises the penalty for slow prioritization and remediation.

Beazley Security addresses this operational gap by continuously examining an organization's internet-facing assets the way attackers see them, then translating these discoveries into targeted, actionable guidance. The product delivers tailored exposure notifications using advisories developed by Beazley Security Labs, which help clients quickly understand whether a specific exposure affects their environment and what to do next. It also prioritizes external vulnerability exposures based on what is actively being abused in the wild. This empowers security teams with the insight to focus on the exposures that are most likely to lead to compromise.

The result is a workflow designed for security practitioners and IT teams who need credible signals, not another firehose: faster discovery without the need to manually add asset inventory, clearer prioritization, and remediation guidance aligned to real threat activity.

"The value is speed with relevance," said Francisco Donoso, Beazley Security's chief product and technology officer. "We designed Exposure Management to adapt automatically as your attack surface and exposure changes, then notify you with intelligence-led findings that map to how attackers are operating right now. In one case, we identified and notified affected clients eight days before exploitation was observed – and nine days before CISA added the vulnerability to their list of Known Exploited Vulnerabilities. This ensured these organizations could reduce risk and prevent breaches."

Key features and benefits

Continuous, automated external discovery : Maintains up-to-date visibility as internet-facing assets change, without endpoint agents or manual inputs.

: Maintains up-to-date visibility as internet-facing assets change, without endpoint agents or manual inputs. Intelligence-led exposure notifications : Tailored alerts derived from Beazley Security Labs advisories to clarify "Are we affected?" and "What should we do?"

: Tailored alerts derived from Beazley Security Labs advisories to clarify "Are we affected?" and "What should we do?" Exploitation focused vulnerability prioritization : Highlights externally facing assets with known exploited vulnerabilities to reduce time spent on low-signal findings.

: Highlights externally facing assets with known exploited vulnerabilities to reduce time spent on low-signal findings. External asset and software inventory: Maps domains, subdomains, services and exposed software/version data to support remediation and risk reporting.

Realizing Preemptive Security

Exposure Management is an important addition to Beazley Security's risk reduction product and service portfolio, which also includes an advanced XDR-powered Managed Detection and Response service (MXDR), Incident Response and Restoration services, Offensive and Technical security, and Advisory consulting services such as AI, GRC, Microsoft, and Cloud.

Exposure Management is also essential to Beazley Security's strategy to deliver fully preemptive security capabilities, helping clients identify and address cyber risks autonomously ahead of any breach or loss. Planned enhancements for 2026 include the addition of Third Party Risk Monitoring and Dark Web Monitoring for leaked and stolen credentials.

"Exposure Management focuses on helping clients identify external factors that create risk for their systems and data," continued Kizziah. "Combined with our XDR-powered monitoring of internal systems and networks, we're able to accelerate cyber security and do a better job of keeping pace with the threat landscape."

For more information, visit: https://beazley.security/solutions/exposure-management.

About Beazley Security

Beazley Security is a global cyber security services firm committed to helping clients develop true cyber resilience. We combine decades of cyber security protection, detection, response, and recovery expertise with the actuarial precision and risk mitigation capability of our parent company, Beazley. Current operations include USA, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Singapore. For more information, visit the Beazley Security website or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Beazley Security