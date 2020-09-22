New eyewear capsule by Champion® available online exclusively at GlassesUSA.com with prescription and lens customization options

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GlassesUSA.com celebrates the launch of a new luxury fashion eyewear capsule by Champion, the authentic athleticwear brand. The unisex collection of 18 eyeglasses and 14 sunglasses - available in various colors - merges sport attitude with trend forward design through iconic logo details and bold colors. GlassesUSA.com will be the exclusive online retailer to offer the entire capsule via GlassesUSA.com/champion-premium-glasses, while selected sunglasses models will be available on Champion.com, as well. Eyeglasses and sunglasses are sold at a starting price of $220 and $160, respectively, and - for those who require it - can include single vision lenses at no additional cost.

The new premium eyewear capsule is a strong nod to 90's athleticwear fashion trends, yet its innovative designs feature exclusive hand-made acetates, stainless steel, and some 18kt gold accents. The assortment surprises with eye-catching luminescence, unexpected architectural frameworks and unapologetic bravado. The new elevated segment of the Champion eyewear brand was designed for consumers who desire to make a truly individual fashion expression and who value quality and brand credibility. An example is the 2020 Design Excellence Awards finalist of the Accessories Council, the luxurious 'Hex' model retailed at $500. These glasses are carefully plated in 18kt gold with rimless lenses and titanium nose pads providing the ultimate lightweight durability and comfort. In addition, the 'Hex' features Champion's heritage script logo on its hand-tooled temple.

"It's a great honor for us to be the exclusive online retailer for Champion's new luxury collection. The Champion brand carries a long heritage of iconic designs and it is continued through this eyewear collection. By offering this capsule on GlassesUSA.com, the athleticwear fashion trend becomes more relevant for today's consumers as we allow them to personalize the frames to their needs in a few clicks, whether it's for prescription lenses, blue light blocking lenses and so much more," said GlassesUSA.com CEO and Co-Founder Daniel Rothman.

"We are excited to introduce Champion into the premium eyewear category and look forward to its success at GlassesUSA.com ," said David Robertson, Director Champion Global Brand Marketing. "We have seen the Champion Lifestyle apparel business grow exponentially and we believe it is the perfect time to release a collection of eyewear that meets our core commitment to deliver top quality, highly functional products and beautifully designed products deserving of the Champion name."

To see how the collection fits pre-purchase, customers can upload their images using GlassesUSA.com's AR Virtual Mirror. Customers can also personalize their Champion glasses with prescription lenses, Transition® lenses, blue light blocking lenses, sunglasses lenses and many more. Free shipping and returns apply on all orders in the US and Canada and customer service is available 24/7 for a risk-free, hassle-free shopping experience. For more information visit www.GlassesUSA.com.

About Champion®

Since 1919, Champion Athleticwear has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms and accessories. Champion uses innovative design and state- of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for its consumers. Champion Athleticwear can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com. For more information, please contact us at 1-800-315-0563 or at Facebook.com/Champion, follow us on Twitter @Championusa or on Instagram @Champion. Champion is a brand of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

About GlassesUSA.com

GlassesUSA.com is the fastest growing, leading online eyewear retailer in the US. Offering a variety of high-quality designer brands and established house brands in a wide-range of customizations and styles – single vision glasses, multifocals, sunglasses, sports glasses, kids glasses, contact lenses, digital protection and more - GlassesUSA.com was built on the belief that purchasing eyewear shouldn't break the bank and is on a mission to change the way consumers purchase eyewear. As a disruptor in the eyewear category, GlassesUSA.com continues to innovate the industry with tools that further the brand's mission, including their proprietary Prescription Scanner App, which extracts current prescription from any pair of glasses and their AR Virtual Mirror, which enables consumers to see how the frames will look on them from the comfort of their home. The online retailer has been recognized by Internet Retailer and Inc. 5000 as a category leader. For more information, please visit www.GlassesUSA.com, www.facebook.com/GlassesUSA, and www.instagram.com/glassesusa

