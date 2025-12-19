New ez1095 ACA 2025 Offers Efile Service for ACA Processing

The Latest 2025 ez1095 software from Halfpricesoft.com includes a network edition that allows ACA forms to be filed to the IRS from multiple locations.

Redmond, Wash., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New ez1095 2025 ACA software from Halfpricesoft.com offers a network version release for growing companies that enable clients to process forms in multiple locations or remotely.

Also, now offered is an e-file service to clients who do NOT have an IRS account and TCC. With this option, the client purchases both ez1095 license and e-filing service fee. Clients can estimate the e-filing service fee here. The ez1095 license pricing can be located here.

How to E-File ACA Forms to the IRS Using ez1095 (Direct Filing Tutorial) Speed Speed ez1095 ACA software simplifies the preparation, printing, and filing and correcting of 1095 and 1094 tax forms, ensuring seamless submission.

"ez1095 ACA software has been released as a network version to process forms for multiple locations or remotely." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

ez1095 has been approved by the IRS to generate the electronic documents that customers can upload to the IRS for ACA form electronic filing for the upcoming and previous tax season. ez1095 also supports printing both IRS copy and recipient copy on white paper. No pre-printed forms are needed.

Priced from just $295 per installation to print and mail ($495 for efile version and $695 for state and federal efile version). ez1095 supports multiple company accounts on the same computer at no additional.

Customers that need to file Form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B can download and try ez1095 ACA software from halfpricesoft.com before purchasing, by visiting 2024 ez1095.

The main features in ez1095 include, but are not limited to:

Roll data from previous versions of ez1095 to the current version for faster processing.

Process forms for previous years or current year (purchase year that needs to be filed).

Unlimited accounts, recipients and ACA forms for one flat rate.

ez1095 software allows for importing data from external files and makes it easy to print ACA forms for recipients.

PDF print ACA forms for recipients in digital format.

XML files validation and E-file.

efile Feature to generate XML documents that customers can upload to the IRS site.

efile support 1095/1094 original, testing, replacement and correction submission.

No internet is required to run ez1095 form software

ez1095 software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, and 7. Built for simplicity and flexibility, it features an intuitive graphical interface that guides users step-by-step through company setup, employee entry, form creation, and printing. Form-level help links are also available throughout the application, offering quick access to additional guidance whenever needed.

To learn more about ez1095 Affordable Care Act software and to take the 30-day test drive, customers can click here.

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a trusted provider to US companies offering a wide range of online and desktop applications, including payroll, employee attendance tracking, accounting, check printing, W-2, 1099, 1095, and ezACH direct deposit software. For more than 20 years, thousands of U.S. businesses have relied on us to simplify payroll, improve compliance, and streamline daily operations.

