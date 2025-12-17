New ezW2 Offers a Simple Solution to Import and File W2 &1099 Forms

ezW2 simplifies W2 and 1099 NEC tax reporting by enabling QuickBooks users to import data, quickly for the upcoming January 31 deadline.

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com boasts that the latest ezW2 2025 tax preparation software is enhanced with a quick data import feature for businesses using QuickBooks. Purchasing now ensures businesses are fully prepared well ahead of the January 31, 2026 filing deadline. How ezW2 Simplifies Tax Reporting for QuickBooks Clients

"The latest ezW2 2025 software caters to QuickBooks users to easily import data for the upcoming January 31,2026 tax filing deadline" said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.

Learn How to Prepare, Print and File 2025 W2 Forms for Year 2026 Tax Season. ezW2 gives SMBs a secure option with the efile service add-on feature for 1099NEC and W2 forms.

Starting at just $49 for the small business version of ezW2 2025 , the Enterprise version is available for $99 per installation, and the Multiple-user network version, starts at $119 for two installations.

Key features of ezW2 include, but are not limited to:

Comprehensive W-2 Printing: Print all W-2 forms, Copies A, B, C, D, 1, and 2, as well as the W-3 on plain white paper. SSA-approved black and white substitute forms eliminate the need for pre-printed paper for both SSA and recipient copies.

Flexible 1099-NEC Printing: Generate 1099-NEC recipient copies on white paper for convenience. (Note: Per IRS requirements, Copy A and Form 1096 must still be printed on the official red-ink forms.)

Digital Filing Convenience: Create secure PDF versions of W-2 and 1099-NEC recipient copies, allowing businesses to efficiently email forms and reduce mailing expenses.

E-File Preparation: Produce electronic filing documents for submission to SSA and IRS portals. (Efile features are available in the upgraded version.)

Time-Saving Data Import: Import W-2 and 1099-NEC data directly from CSV files and QuickBooks IIF files, reducing manual entry and streamlining workflow.

Scalable for Any Operation: Support for unlimited companies, employees, and forms at no additional cost, ideal for accountants, tax professionals, multi-business owners, and growing organizations.

Highlighting the ezW2 2025 Enterprise Edition, designed for both SMBs and CPAs, this in-house solution allows users to seamlessly manage unlimited forms for multiple companies—all at one flat rate.

Enables PDF and E-File submissions

SSA approved

Includes ezW2 small business version features

Clients can easily roll previous year data to the new version

PDF feature (Convert recipient copies into PDF file)

Data import feature

Self-efiling: Generate E-File submissions for Federal reporting.

In-App efile service

See what employers must know for the upcoming tax season.

Designed with both new and returning customers, ezW2 2025 offers seamless in-house W-2, W-3, 1099-NEC, and 1096 form processing. Accountants and businesses of all sizes appreciate its intuitive interface and reliable features. businesses can confidently handle tax reporting without outsourcing which will save time and reduce costs during the busiest time of the year.

Order 2025 copy A forms here

Halfpricesoft.com invites clients to visit the website today and download and test the ezW2 software at no cost or obligation for up to 30 days!

Halfpricesoft.com empowers U.S. business owners with affordable, reliable software designed to simplify payroll and business management. Trusted by thousands for more than twenty years, our comprehensive suite includes online and desktop payroll, employee attendance tracking, W2, 1099, and 1095 form solutions, in-house check printing, and ezACH direct deposit. We combine robust features with dedicated customer support to help businesses save time, reduce errors, and stay compliant.

