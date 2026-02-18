New ezAccounting Software Adds Support for Qualified Tips and Qualified Overtime 2026 Rule

Latest enhancement doe OBBBA helps SMBs and accountants stay compliant while simplifying payroll and tax reporting.

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com recently updated and released 2026 ezAccounting software to support the new Qualified Tips and Qualified Overtime rule. Designed with SMBs and accountants in mind, this update streamlines complex payroll calculations, reduces compliance stress, and ensures accurate reporting under the latest federal requirements. The new functionality allows employers to process tip income and overtime wages with confidence, saving time while avoiding costly errors.

ezPaycheck payroll and ezAccounting software simplifies qualified tip and qualified overtime handling Speed Speed

Learn more about the 2026 ezAccounting update and download the latest version today at Halfpricesoft.com to simplify payroll, stay compliant, and work smarter.

Here's the overview:

"Our goal is to make compliance simple and affordable for small business owners," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "With the new Qualified Tips and Qualified Overtime support built into ezAccounting, customers can handle new regulations effortlessly and focus on growing their business."

The updated ezAccounting software continues to provide essential tools for payroll processing, tax form preparation, and business reporting in a single, affordable platform at $199.00 per calendar year (single installation).

Usually, tips and overtime pay are fully taxable. Under the new legislation, these may become tax-exempt.

The latest 2026 ezAccounting update allows clients to:

Track "Qualified Overtime" hours separately.

Categorize Tip Income for potential tax exemption.

Distinguish these from standard income for accurate reporting.

Highlighted features in ezAccounting include, but are not limited to:

Tracks business expenses and profits

Qualified tips and overtime

Processes countless payroll checks and stubs for employees

Prints unlimited tax forms 943, 941, 940, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted W2 and W3 forms required)

New 940/941 direct efile add-on feature

Generates a variety of reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports

Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine

QuickStart guide available for novice customers

Check verification not required

DIY In-House Bookkeeping and Payroll Solution

Start the test drive of desktop ezAccounting today and boost efficiency. Plans start at $199 per calendar year for a single installation. This all-in-one accounting and payroll solution simplifies complex tasks, including compliance with the qualified tips and overtime rule, while delivering a full suite of features at no additional cost.

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com develops affordable, user-friendly business software solutions designed for U.S. businesses of all sizes. With a strong focus on simplicity, accuracy, and security, Halfpricesoft helps thousands of companies streamline payroll, tax filing, accounting, check printing, and direct deposit payment processes. Through practical, no-subscription software and ongoing innovation, we empower businesses to operate efficiently and stay compliant with confidence.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com